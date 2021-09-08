LAKE PLACID — Like other towns in America, Lake Placid has had to financially compensate people who trip on its sidewalks. And like many towns, its leaders want to create safer sidewalks not only for pedestrians, but for people who run errands in their wheelchairs.
“This right here was a ski jump,” Lake Placid Town Manager Phil Williams said as he pointed to a dip in a sidewalk near the intersection of Tower Street and U.S. 27 that has since been repaired. “This is what I call a ‘wheelchair ski jump.’”
Williams, who gave a reporter a tour of the town’s sidewalks on Google Earth, zeroed in on another area that had recently needed repairs. He also indicated areas where Americans for Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) sidewalks and intersections had been installed. But more work needs to be done, he said.
“A guy tried to get up here in a wheelchair, got tangled up, and the wheelchair rolled back around,” Williams said, pointing to a grassy area where a sidewalk had not been completed to the next pavement. “The man who saw this happen told me, ‘If I hadn’t got out of my car and caught the wheelchair, the guy would have fallen over and got hit,’” Williams remembered.
Williams pointed to the sidewalks to indicate how much progress Lake Placid, in conjunction with Highlands County and the Florida Department of Transportation – which maintains U.S. 27 – has made in recent months.
The county recently fixed problems with a newly installed sidewalk along Tower Street, while the FDOT had done work at the U.S. 27 portion of the Tower Road intersection.
The Town of Lake Placid is now completing a new sidewalk along Waldo Aliff Avenue, which will provide a safe path for pedestrians and wheelchair-bound residents who once had to walk in the middle of the street behind Publix and other stores in South Highlands Shopping Center.
Drilling down with Google Earth, Williams shows why the sidewalk was needed behind the shopping center.
“We have a large elderly population,” he said. “They can’t cut through these yards here or climb fences. Their only choice was to walk down the middle of Waldo Aliff.”
Main Avenue in downtown is also another target area; Williams pulls up the image of a sidewalk that ends suddenly in front of a former barber shop. He takes the tour down Oak, an attractive, leafy street with no sidewalks, though there’s one across the lawn of Lake Placid First Presbyterian Church.
Another area that was repaired is the lower part of Tower Street, which residents of the Balmoral Assisted Living facility use to access stores on the east side of U.S. 27. They are residents, not prisoners, so they are free to go for a walk, get fresh air, or head to the store for snacks.
The problem: They have to cross County Road 621 to reach the sidewalk that heads west to the stores. Before it was repaired, the sidewalk along CR 621 was difficult for wheelchair users to navigate.
Williams has sought community input on which sidewalk projects to do next; the Town Council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, will prioritize that list.
In fact, the CRA – whose creation in Lake Placid was first proposed by Council Member Debra Worley in Dec. 2011 – is the arbiter and driver of the sidewalk projects, Williams said. The recent installation of new curbing and swales at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club solved storm water flooding and erosion issues at 10 North Main Ave.
“We are in the process of developing a wish list of next projects,” Worley said. “We ask Lake Placid residents to write us or come to a Town Council meeting with their ideas for sidewalks.”
“It’s about being proud of all our sidewalks, which we did through the CRA, and participation with the county and the state,” he said. “The CRA exists to provide infrastructure to serve our businesses.”
Mayor John Holbrook said the new Waldo Aliff sidewalk is “one of the most important projects that we’ve been considering for some time. We have several more projects in mind under the CRA.”