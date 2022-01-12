LAKE PLACID — When the town government moved into the large, former church at 1069 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid several years ago, they removed several rows of cushioned church pews, a large communion desk and other furniture. The furniture has remained on the property in storage ever since.
The Placid Temple Church of God made an offer to buy the pews, but withdrew their offer Monday.
At Monday evening’s Town Council meeting, council members voted to declare the pews and desk surplus town property, making them all available for sale.
The 28 pews, some measuring nearly 16 feet long, the rest ranging from 5-12 feet long, are now for sale to the public. They need not be purchased in bulk; buyers can purchase one, several, or all of them at once.
The pews, which once supported worshippers, supported the public during council meetings. The surplus pews were thinned from the rows during COVID-19, according to Phil Williams, town manager.
“Town staff has moved the surplus benches from place to place and has crammed excess benches into rooms where lawn mowers and other equipment is stored.”
He worries the pews will be damaged over time.
“Besides the space being needed for mowers and such, storage in such an environment will take a toll on the appearance of the benches,” he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing the pews or communion desk can contact 863-699-3747 or email Williams at lakeplacidinfo@gmail.com.