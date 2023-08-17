The Lake Placid Council raised garbage rates for 2023-2024 at its August regular meeting.
The town’s staff recommended increasing the residential garbage collection rate from $220 to $250 per household, increasing the cost of an extra residential or commercial pick up from $165 per truck to $200 per truck.
Alan Keifer, Lake Placid’s Public Works director, also asked residents to make sure they don’t leave boxes or other items on top of, or outside, their trash cans.
The reason: The town has started using a new trash truck that uses a lift to pick up trash cans. Its arms then lift the cans and empty them into the barrel of the truck. The one-man operation cannot take time to pick up anything that is not in the cans.
“We now have six weeks using a fully automated garbage truck that just has one employee,” Keifer said. “It can’t handle extra stuff not in a can. That box will be on the ground where the garbage used to be.”
Those items should be set aside for the claw truck that comes later in the week.
He also suggests residents recycle cardboard boxes and other excess trash at the county Recycling Center at 25 W. Royal Palm St., which is open from 2 — 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.