AVON PARK — Both the Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons boy’s basketball teams were looking to stymie four-game losing streaks entering their matchup Thursday night in Avon Park.
The Green Dragons outlasted the Red Devils with a 21-point fourth quarter to beat the Red Devils 56-52 to improve to 4-12 on the season and 1-3 in 4A District 11. Avon Park fell to 4-12 on the season and 2-5 in the district. The two teams have now split their season series with Avon Park winning back in December.
Bilal Abuelouf gave the Green Dragons a quick 5-0 lead to start the game on a basket and a 3-pointer.
It took the Red Devils nearly three minutes to break the ice on a free throw by Devontae Powell that initiated a six-point run to put Avon Park in the lead 6-5.
Lake Placid answered, sparked by a pair of three pointers by Trevelle Wiggins, to outscore the Red Devils 11-3 to finish the first quarter with a 16-9 lead.
Avon Park came out the second quarter determined to take control of the game, going on a 10-point run highlighted by shots beyond the arc by Curtis Ludden and Wiggins to give the Red Devils a three point lead at 19-16.
As in the first quarter, Lake Placid regrouped and finished the first half outpacing the Red Devils 9-3 to recapture a 25-22 lead by halftime.
In a recurring theme, Avon Park started the second half with a 10-point burst to retake the lead by seven points, 32-25. Once again, the Green Dragons halted Avon Park’s momentum while chipping away at the Red Devils lead to tie the game by the end of the third quarter at 35.
Lake Placid did not allow the Red Devils to start the fourth quarter on a run and actually opened up a four point lead, 42-38, with six minutes left in the game with Wiggins scoring all seven of the Green Dragons points.
This time, Avon Park answered on a pair of baskets by Ludden and five points by Yael Betancourt as the Red Devils took a 47-46 lead with three minutes left.
Avon Park’s lead was short lived though as Lake Placid’s One’ Sholtz made his presence known down the stretch with multiple blocked shots and scoring eight of the ten points by the Green Dragons while holding the Red Devils to five (five of six from the free throw line) to beat Avon Park 56-52.
Powell led the Red Devils with 20 points and Ludden posted 13 in the loss.
Wiggins led the Green Dragons with a game high 24 points with Devin Brown and Sholtz each scoring eight points.
Lake Placid will be busy over the next seven days, traveling to Montverde Academy today (1/23), then playing at home on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday against Oasis Christian, Fort Meade and the Village School of Naples respectively.
Avon Park plays Vanguard today (1/23), at Mulberry on Monday and will host DeSoto on Thursday.