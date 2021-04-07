LAKE PLACID — Doctor of Physical Therapy, Linda Cruse, has been helping clients with physical aliments for over 20 years. For the past six of those years, she has been at 145 Tower St. in Lake Placid. Recently, she had an opportunity to expand her office known as Lake Placid Rehabilitation.
So, with the retirement of physical therapist Rene Smit and the closing of Personal Rehab that had been located on Main Avenue since 1999, Cruse purchased their equipment. She also absorbed some of their employees. Along with that, more space was necessary on Tower Street as well. That meant increasing the square footage from 3,000 to 4,500 square feet.
Cruse explained that while many businesses have slowed down during the pandemic, her customer base has increased. Her patients range from those with sports-related injuries to people requiring treatments after hip and knee surgery. Many of her clients have experienced strokes and falls. With a treatment plan for all sorts of bone, muscle and nerve damage, her staff can help clients improve range of motion and reduce pain.
One thing that also helps the patients at Lake Placid Rehabilitation is the atmosphere. You can hear laughter and maybe even catch up on some of the latest news when you visit there. There is a lot of interaction going on between customers and staff too. One of Cruse’s assistants and massage therapists, Darcy Jacobs, seems to get a laugh or at least a smile out of everyone.
But when it’s time to be serious, Erin Holmes works on her patients on the newly added tables in a more private setting. She holds a master’s degree in physical therapy. Meanwhile, athletic trainer Todd Bobo assists patients with balance and movement issues. He’s the more serious one!
Many people walking through the door can be seen heading directly toward all the gym and workout equipment. For a small monthly fee and some added laughter, anyone can use the facility to help themselves lose weight or strengthen their muscles.
Although Cruse would rather just be called Linda, instead of doctor, she has earned that title by completing her doctorate at Nova Southeastern University. She is also born and raised in Lake Placid and a graduate of Lake Placid High School.
To learn more about Lake Placid Rehabilitation, stop in to check it out, or call the office manager, Joy Campbell, at 863-465-9991. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.