LAKE PLACID – The town finds itself rehiring the outside auditing firm it complained about last year.
Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors of Bradenton has reviewed the town’s books for several years, but town managers complained last year that the firm missed its deadline.
Not that it was late.
“The council was saying that as soon as the audit is complete, send it along to us,” Town Finance Director Rachel Osborne said. “Not on the deadline, but prior to the deadline so the council has more time to look at it.”
Auditors like Mauldin & Jenkins examine government agencies’ financial records and recommended oversight, but even for a small town like Lake Placid the audit results can run hundreds of pages, complete with pie charts, spreadsheets, and legal-ese that takes time to evaluate.
“We need time to call and ask questions if we need to,” Council Member Debra Ann Worley said last year. However, Worley and council members Ray Royce and Charlie Wilson voted to give the contract to Mauldin & Jenkins.
Because the new auditing contract includes a $500 penalty for being late with the final audit, Mauldin & Jenkins was the only firm that answered the RFP. At least that’s what Town Administrator Phil Williams suggested.
“We desired a $500 penalty fee, so we only got one response,” Williams told the council last week. “The current auditor we have now.”
Not that other companies weren’t interested. According to Williams, 16 firms downloaded – but did not respond to – the RFP, which was released in August. Four companies were from Florida, three from Georgia; two from Maryland, and one from each of the following states: California, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and one from an unknown state.
The RFP also requires an auditor from the winning company to answer questions at the council meeting where the results are discussed. It also requires auditors to point out insufficiencies to town staff immediately so there are no surprises at public council meetings.
Williams also wants to be immediately notified of any abnormalities or financial concerns. Not only that, but if an abnormality or financial concern is found during the audit, the information must be immediately discussed with or disclosed to Williams or Mayor John Holbrook.
The deadline for the next audit report is May 31.