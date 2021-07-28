Lake Placid restaurant has new owner

LAKE PLACID — A company known as Sebringhub LLC has purchased the former Chef Buddy’s restaurant property at 381 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Florida business records list Jeffrey Retterer as the owner. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to him numerous times to talk with him about his plans for the property but he has not responded.
According to business owners who have spoken to Retterer, the Sebring resident plans to install 15 tournament-quality billiard tables to draw billiard competitions to downtown.
He also plans to restore a restaurant on the property to serve subs, sandwiches and other food and beverages.
ReMax.com values the 8,295-square foot property at between $370,414 to $399,000. The building, which housed a deli, sandwich shop and children’s play area, was closed during COVID-19, a previous owner of the property said.
The building, which inhabits the corner of East Interlake Boulevard and North Magnolia Avenue, was built in 1972.