LAKE PLACID — Residents of the Town of Murals will be getting new sanitation carts beginning Monday. The aim is to get 650 carts to 650 homes by Thursday and wrapped up by Friday, March 11.
The carts are a reflection of a new garbage ordinance that was passed in September 2021. Council also approved a $20 increase with the garbage ordinance. Residents will be paying $220 for their waste pickup annually.
“The $20 rate increase was implemented last October 1, 2021 and is currently billed by the tax collector on regular tax bills,” said Town Administrator Phil Williams said via email.
Alan Keefer, the director for town sanitation department, stated in a video about the roll out, the carts were needed for a few reasons. The carts work better with the sanitation trucks, are safer for sanitation staff and they improve the look of the neighborhoods on garbage days, which are Tuesdays and Fridays for residential garbage.
Each cart will have its own serial number and be assigned to a specific address. The carts will be dark green with black lids and have a 95-gallon capacity. The town asks for the lids to be shut when they are put out by the road for collection.
“The new cans are the only cans the town will pick up,” Williams said. “Vegetation debris can be left same as it was.”
The carts are owned by the Town of Lake Placid and are being provided as part of the sanitation services. The homeowners are responsible for the carts and if they have any problems they should call the office at 863-699-3747. For more information on the carts, visit lakeplacidfl.net.
“I encourage everyone to stay tuned to our website for the latest details,” Williams said.