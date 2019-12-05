SEBRING — If there’s one race Lake Placid’s Dennis Dobkin looks forward to each year, it would be the Historic Sportscar Racing’s Classic 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network. Not only does the event feature some of the finest vintage sportscars around, it also pays tribute to Sebring’s rich aviation history.
For Dobkin — a commercial airline pilot who loves to race — the event couldn’t get any better.
“To see the historic planes and cars, it’s just a really fun event,” Dobkin said. “To be involved with it is great. I always enjoy the HSR events. You see a lot of old friends.”
While Dobkin loves the event and racing at Sebring International Raceway, he will be conspicuously absent from the racetrack today. But he does have a pretty good excuse — he’ll be at his daughter’s wedding in Tampa — but he does plan to be back out on the track Saturday.
Dobson will be racing his 2013 Radical SR8, which has a new look for this year, in the Sebring Historics portion of the weekend. The Sebring Histroics, which feature some of the same cars and drivers who are competing in the Classic 12, consist of 30-minute sprint races, while the Classic 12 races are closer to an hour.
Several different classes run at the same time, so while not directly competing against them, Dobkin is on the track at the same time as some cars that will be familiar to Sebring race fans, such as Travis Engen’s Audi R8 LMP, the old 8Star Motorsports No. 25 LMPC and the Visit Florida No. 90 Daytona Prototype.
“There’s some good competition,” Dobkin said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Dobkins said he receives plenty of support from the community, with Jesse’s Auto Body, Sherco Land Surveying and Sebring’s Grand Prix Car Wash all helping out, while he was thankful for the efforts of Jeff Jernigan and the Jernigan Racing crew.
But he also said his biggest source of support is found at home.
“My wife Sheri supports me tremendously,” he said. “That really makes it helpful.”
Action on the track will begin today at 8 a.m. with the always-popular vintage plane fly-in taking place at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 at the gate
Saturday’s action will run well into the evening, as on-track begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends just before midnight. Saturday tickets are $35 and action on Sunday will last between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the Classic 12 Hour winners are crowned. The vintage plane departure also takes place Sunday at 10 a.m. and tickets are $25 for Sunday. Tickets for the three remaining days can be purchased for $70.