As I have written numerous times over the past year, this pandemic is not over and people need to stay on the cautious side. This means wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. Unfortunately, a large number of people fail to see the importance of this and the virus is running rampant in our county.
Individual city and town legislative bodies have largely followed the actions of the Highlands County Board of County Commission when it comes to dealing with the pandemic on a local level. The county government has rejected the idea of a mask mandate on multiple occasions. This is a decision that, while it may not be popular with everyone, could save lives and keep our older communities safer. The Board of County Commission is then looking to the state government for guidance, who has remained very silent throughout the worst of the pandemic. However, it seems that the Lake Placid Town Council broke out of this cycle and decided that it was time to take matters into their own hands.
At the Jan. 11th Town Council meeting, Councilman Ray Royce brought up the issue of the pandemic in the local community. At the meeting, Councilman (Ray) Royce stated, “Basically, about 5% of our population has now tested positive for COVID and roughly 4% of those people have passed away,”.
He went on to suggest that Lake Placid begin to consider a mask mandate or some other form of action to prevent the spread in the local community. Councilman Royce was very specific on the fact that he was not suggesting that Lake Placid shut down businesses or issue a lockdown, but just find a way to keep the community safe.
Councilwoman Debra Worley also suggested that they find a way to get town employees vaccinated as fast as possible, since they are also working throughout the community. Finally, Mayor (John) Holbrook mentioned to the Highlands News-Sun that they would discuss the matter in-depth at the next regular meeting but would call a special meeting if the numbers worsened.
I commend the Lake Placid Town Council for their leadership in these difficult times. It takes strong leaders to take charge and do what is best for the community, regardless of what is popular. This means making decisions based on scientific evidence and on what the nation’s health experts are recommending. At their next meeting, I am hoping to see them take some action on the matter. As I already stated, a mask mandate is such a small action that can have huge effects on the course of the pandemic. A mask is just a temporary discomfort that we have to accept to prevent the pandemic from continuing to be a long-term pain. Lake Placid could even go one step further and start an information campaign to help promote safe practices during the pandemic. This can be done through distributing flyers to publish at local businesses and use social media to inform the community.
With the Lake Placid Town Council showing that local authorities have the ability to fight against this virus, I am just hoping to see Sebring and Avon Park follow their lead. We have to see this pandemic to the end with as little casualties as possible.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.