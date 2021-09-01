LAKE PLACID — On Monday, Lake Placid released a request for proposal for architectural firms and an engineering companies. The companies will be put on a list of experts which the town can call upon for certain services.
According to the request for proposal, the architectural firm might be called on to design major and minor renovation and rehabilitation of town offices and buildings, as well as buildings that act as garages, equipment storage, and repair facilities.
The town has several municipal buildings in play: the former town hall on West Interlake Boulevard, and several other properties. The town will either build a new facility for the police department or renovate an existing building.
Though the architect might be used for a future police station, Town Manager Phil Williams said the town can use them for other building and renovation projects.
“By Florida Statute, every five years we go out for bid and rank a series of consultants so we don’t have to go out for an RFP every time we have a project,” Williams said.
The architectural firm will also help design improvements to the town’s utilities buildings and pump station housing. Pump stations are used in the transfer of wastewater, freshwater and other liquids between locations. Lake Placid has requested millions of dollars to move thousands of lakeside homes from septic tanks to wastewater systems in the next several years.
According to the RFP, the engineering firm will be given the job of transportation roadway design, as well as traffic controls. The engineering firm will have to provide structural engineering services for structures and foundations, including storm water and drainage engineering services.
- Storm water and drainage engineering services
- Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4), Phase I & II
- National pollutant discharge elimination system
- Storm water management program
- Total maximum daily loads
- Miscellaneous state and federal programs and requirements
- Public water supply and distribution engineering services
The company will also provide environmental engineering services for permitting, site assessments, and construction site management.
The bids must be delivered by 2 p.m. Sept. 30 to the Town of Lake Placid.