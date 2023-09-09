LP sewer could use both low-pressure and gravity

The Lake Placid Town Council voted to use low-pressure sewer design to transition homes off septic tanks to a new sewer system. Town Administrator Kevin McCarthy said, however, that some streets and homes may be able to receive the use system. Those decisions won’t be made until 2024.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

During its regular Lake Placid Town Council meeting Monday, council members will request staff to find ways to pay the cost of connecting septic systems to the town’s facilities.

The town also hopes to obtain grants for generators and to fund the expansion of the water reuse system. During the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting at Town Hall, 1069 U.S. 27 North, staff also will discuss new policies for the utility system.

