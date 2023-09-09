During its regular Lake Placid Town Council meeting Monday, council members will request staff to find ways to pay the cost of connecting septic systems to the town’s facilities.
The town also hopes to obtain grants for generators and to fund the expansion of the water reuse system. During the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting at Town Hall, 1069 U.S. 27 North, staff also will discuss new policies for the utility system.
It’s all part of the ongoing discussion of what the proposed sewer system will look like.
Local residents are still asking whether the Town of Lake Placid has decided to go with a low-pressure sewage system or a gravity system as it transitions homes off septic tanks and onto a yet-to-be built sewer platform.
The answer: possibly both.
Though the town generally has decided to use a low-pressure system, it has not yet decided which areas might use the gravity design, Town Administrator Kevin McCarthy said.
“Low-pressure was chosen for design and cost issues,” McCarthy said. “The goal was to get as much of the ‘backbone’ of the system in as possible, while applying for additional grants to cover installation costs.”
He also told a group of concerned citizens at a recent sewer town hall meeting: “There’s not enough funding for a preferred conventional gravity system. And it’s not an option for lakefront homes that lay lower than the road.”
The town hasn’t decided which areas might use the gravity design, which lets gravity do the work sending wastewater downhill to sewer mains. That design also requires lift stations.
“We will have to use a low-pressure system in some areas, because you cannot physically engineer a gravity system in those locations,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said.
McCarthy said the town will not decide what streets or neighborhoods can use which system until the first quarter of 2024.
“There are areas that could be changed from a low-pressure to gravity design,” McCarthy said. “There will be council workshops, council meetings, Utility Commission meetings and meetings with the homeowner associations to give further updates and get feedback. No dates have been set yet for any of these.”
During an Aug. 21 town hall meeting, some residents of Placid Lakes and Lake June Pointe argued vehemently against using low-pressure systems. Such residents say low-pressure systems – which require grinder pumps at the home – expensive and unreliable.
The gravity system is much more expensive and would reduce the number of homes the town can transition to the sewer system.
For project updates, please see the “Save Our Lakes” Tab on the town’s website, www.lakeplacidfl.net