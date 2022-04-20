LAKE PLACID — The rubber is meeting the road in the town’s ambitious project to convert more than a thousand homes from septic tanks to a new wastewater treatment system.
The reality: The 1.5 million gallons a day, advanced wastewater treatment plant at the heart of the ambitious plan will cost much more than thought.
The town hoped to use the $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) grant to transition homes in Lake June Pointe, Placid Lakes, Highway Park, Sun N Lakes and other neighborhoods, but the cost of the plant alone could eat up most of that money. Not only that, but a smaller treatment capacity means the town can’t add the homes if they wanted to.
Town Engineer Joe Barber told the Town Council last week that the new plant – which the town estimated would cost $6.5 million – could cost from $11 million to $35 million.
“Everything is coming back significantly more expensive than what we thought when the (FDEP) grant application went in,” Barber told the council. “I’m expecting some of these sewer projects are going to have to be cut.”
Barber offered the council several options for getting the most bang for the buck. The council will decide at a special public meeting on April 28.
One of those options is to build a 1 million gallon-a-day plant with approximately 400,000 GPD excess capacity after dropping one or more of the neighborhoods from the project. Future septic to sewer projects will require additional grants and construction of a wastewater plant elsewhere, he said.
If the town can’t get land for future expansion, it could possibly build the larger 1.5 MGD plant and drop additional neighborhoods from the project, and obtain loans to transition the other neighborhoods in the future.
If all of the projects are built, this plant would have approximately 600,000 reserve capacity for future expansion. “We would have to have a discussion with FDEP to see if they would allow this, as the town would have to continue seeking more septic to sewer grant funding,” Barber wrote in his report accompanying his presentation.
Barber also told the council they’ll have to decide the type of wastewater treatment plant to build. His report listed several designs, each of which have their pros and cons, but he prefers what is known as a Closed Loop Reactor, which is designed to recycle, filter and reuse the water. It is also called a zero-discharge system.
“It should be fairly easy to run,” Barber told the council. “We’ve had trouble with our current plant finding operators capable of running it without upset. The downside to this method is a larger footprint and increased construction costs.”
Barber also suggested two other types. The first was the sequencing batch reactor, which uses a series of aeration, anoxic, and clarifier tanks. According to Barber, it uses more energy to move the effluent from tank to tank. The second one is a membrane bioreactor, which extracts water through a filtering membrane. This type also requires a lot of electricity and power to operate.
Lake Placid resident Frank Trippensee – who has built wastewater treatment plants from Tallahassee to Key West – urged the council to weigh what it costs to operate the system they choose.
“Most wastewater treatment plants in the state of Florida cost between $400 to $600 dollars for each million gallons they treat,” the engineer said. “In Avon Park, it’s costing them $200 per million gallons and in Sebring, $450 per million gallons. It’s a tremendous savings.”
Council members responded to Barber’s news that the $40-million won’t go nearly as far as they thought in November, when the grant award was announced.
Council Member Greg Sapp is opposed to spending money obtaining expanding an existing 1 MGD plant for more capacity.
“I would not want to spend millions and millions of dollars to get to 1.2 MGD or 1.3 MGD. We need to get this plant designed, contracted and going,” Sapp said. “We have a lot of projects to do.”
Town Attorney Bert Harris, who helped write the grant, which is six times the town’s budget, was resigned to reality.
“You’re not going to have enough money to do all these systems, you’re just not,” Harris said. “I’m hoping Placid Lakes comes in (to the new system). We’ll decide which neighborhoods to pull back on.”
The FDEP will be part of that decision-making, Harris added.
The council will hold a special public meeting on April 28 to determine what kind of treatment plant to build and where. They also will have to decide whether Placid Lakes, Sun N Lakes or other large project will have to be cut from the project.
“We know that one of the big projects is going to get cut,” Barber told the council. “Placid Lakes or some other large project is going to get cut, due to the reduced capacity of the wastewater plant we need.”