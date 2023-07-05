Lake Placid signs disaster mutual aid pact

The Lake Placid Town Council approved its interlocal agreement with the Florida Division of Emergency Management – just in time for the 2023 hurricane season.
“Yes, the State Emergency Management agreement was approved,” Lake Placid City Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman said Wednesday. The 14-plus-page document has more pages for signatures and an extensive list of equipment and the rates of reimbursement for each.
The Emergency Management Act allows towns and municipalities to enter into mutual aid agreements within the state for reciprocal emergency aid and assistance. The agreements come into play when emergencies are too extensive for individual towns and cities to handle unassisted.
According to FEMA, “all requests for a declaration by the President that a major disaster exists shall be made by the governor of the affected state.” Once that designation is called, FEMA reimbursement becomes available.
Article V of the Mutual Aid Agreement says, “Each participating party shall render assistance under this agreement to any requesting party to the extent practicable that its personnel, equipment, resources and capabilities can render assistance.”
Mutual aid agreements allow for the timely reimbursement of equipment costs incurred by local governments removing downed trees and other detritus, repairing road washouts, buildings, roofs and other infrastructure.
Before a disaster hits, Lake Placid is to make known the equipment and services it has available to help in an emergency, as well as the qualifications of any skilled personnel that can be made available, and an estimate of the time such personnel, equipment and supplies will be available for another mutual aid partner.
The agreement includes an addendum, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Schedule of Equipment Rates, which towns use to request reimbursement for equipment and supplies used in emergencies.
“Labor costs of equipment operators are not included in the rates and should be approved separately from equipment costs,” FEMA says.
Here is a sampling of hourly reimbursement rates for various pieces of equipment:
- Bell UH -1H Huey Helicopter II, reimbursement rate: $1,376.74 an hour
- SandBagger Machine, $49.42 an hour
- Mobile Command Center (Trailer), $50.69 an hour
- Chipper-Wood Recycler Cat 16 engine, $118.50 an hour
- -ton pickup truck, $12.78 an hour
- Portable welder, $4.11 an hour
- Tow truck, $28.73
- Dump truck, $57.70 an hour
- Backhoe loader, buckets included, $33.36