Lake Placid signs disaster mutual aid pact

Lake Placid’s “claw” truck in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The town picked up downed trees and other debris in the days after the storm. The town signed the state Mutual Aid Agreement in June. The agreement lets towns help others during states of emergency.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The Lake Placid Town Council approved its interlocal agreement with the Florida Division of Emergency Management – just in time for the 2023 hurricane season.

“Yes, the State Emergency Management agreement was approved,” Lake Placid City Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman said Wednesday. The 14-plus-page document has more pages for signatures and an extensive list of equipment and the rates of reimbursement for each.

