LAKE PLACID – This town became the first of three in the county to approve an interlocal recycling agreement with Highlands County. The center should be ready in the coming weeks.
Robert Diefendorf, project manager with the Board of County Commissioners, described what the agreement calls for at the Feb. 14 Lake Placid Town Council meeting.
Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park are each creating recycling drop-off centers since the county stopped curb-side recycling in the fall, Diefendorf told the council.
“Lake Placid’s recycling center will be the first one that would be online,” Diefendorf said. “We have worked out locations for both of them, and we’ll have interlocal agreements with them in the next couple of weeks.”
As per the agreement, Lake Placid will let the county use 25 W. Royal Palm St. in town — at no cost to the county — for the purpose of building and operating a recycling collection site.
— The site will also accept incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items such as food and food-tainted items (pizza boxes, etc.) but they cannot go in the recycling dumpsters.
— Lake Placid Solid Waste Department will add the recycling premises to its collection route one day each week to ensure removal of any incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items brought to, or illegally dumped there.
— County employees, as well as public and contractor-owned vehicles, will have access to the site.
The county, in exchange for the town donating land for a recycling center, will:
— Staff the recycling center during all operating hours by county staff or contract workers.
— Erect a six-foot, chain link, perimeter fence around the premises.
— Maintain landscaping and mow the recycling premises as the county deems appropriate in its sole discretion.
— Maintain no more than four, roll-off containers on the recycling property.
— Keep the lot clean and organized of overflow trash and debris.
— Hang signage on the fence listing the hours of operation and contact phone numbers.
Council Member Debra Worley suggested cameras be in place to record the license plates of people who drop non-recyclable items in the wrong bin.
“We can fine them, if people come and leave [non-recyclable] items,” she said.
Placid Lakes residents also can use the recycling drop-off center, Council Member Ray Royce said.
The contract allows either party to cancel the agreement within 180 days.