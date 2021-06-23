LAKE PLACID — Talk of a new police headquarters for this town of 2,500 souls is picking up now that the town knows what it can get for three parcels of property.
The three properties – 619 Hillcrest Ave., appraised at $130,600; the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., worth $473,000; and the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., worth $276,000 – are worth $879,600 combined, according to appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring.
Lake Placid Councilman Ray Royce said he’s asked local builders for an idea of what a new police station might cost.
“A 4,000-square-foot building could be done for roughly $150 a square foot, or about $600,000,” Royce said. “That’s not an official estimate, but it’s a starting point for purposes of council discussion.”
Council members also briefly considered renovating the former town hall and putting the police station there, but council member Debra Worley is against retrofitting the building.
“It’s just time,” Worley said. “I would rather build a new building than retrofit the old town hall with new technology. We need a building that’s new and install all the technology we can use.”
As for the small, aging police station in the middle of downtown, it’s cozy, but a bit cramped. The lobby is tiny, the receptionist sits behind an aging counter, and the chief’s office is adequate, but there’s not much room for meetings.
Council members and the police chief want to build a modern facility with a squad room, interview rooms for detectives to grill suspects, a secure place to store evidence, meeting rooms, an IT department, and storage for guns, ammunition and other equipment.
“We need more space; the hope is, when we build a new station, we will have space for storage and other things a modern police station needs,” Police Chief James Fansler said. “I’d like to see this department grow with the future of Lake Placid.”
Royce said the Hillcrest Avenue lot has also been mentioned as a possible site for a police station. The county considered building a fire station there, but Highlands County Fire Rescue has since decided to build its new station next to AdventHealth Lake Placid on U.S. 27 South.
Worley and other council members also see benefits to building a new police station on the Lake Placid Town Government Center’s 14 acres at 1069 U.S. 27 North.
“You have fast access to U.S. 27, and there’s a road easement that already goes behind [the government center] and we have all that land down there,” Worley said.
Fansler said he and residents he’s heard from would prefer the new station to be downtown.
“It comes down to what the community wants, and the majority wants the police station in the heart of downtown,” Fansler told the Highland News-Sun. “The downtown business district is opposed to seeing it moved to the edge of town.“
Police are a town’s public relations team, he said. “In a lot of small towns, the police are typically the most visible part of a town. They are the ones that tourists stop to ask questions. When people break down on the side of the road, we’re the ones they see.”
Several things must take place before determining the location, design, and cost of the new police station, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
“The decision to start the sale of the old town hall will be the first of several decisions the council will make in the near future,” he said, including looking for a real estate agent to help sell the former town hall and other properties. The council will have to approve the request for proposals before it is published, probably at the July 12 meeting.