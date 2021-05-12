Over many years, local organizations have been helping parents get kids out of the house during the summer with camps. Both day camps and sleepover camps are always a big draw during the summer, giving parents some time to breathe and kids some time with others their own age. Due to the pandemic, many parents are wondering what camps will be open this summer, after so many camps and summer activities were canceled last year.
Here is a list of the local summer camps to bring your children to:
• The 4-H Camp Cloverleaf is having their summer camps for ages 8-12 beginning June 7 and there are eight weekly camps starting every Monday through July 26. Additional camps for ages 13-18 will be announced shortly. If your child is a 4-H member you can sign up on the 4H online website. If you are not a member you can sign up on Eventbright at eventbrite.com/o/4-h-camp-cloverleaf-29087447757.
• Lake Placid Elementary School is having its afterschool summer June 1-July 23 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. You can contact the school for more information at 863-840-5070. Each week will have a different theme and food will be provided.
• Lake Placid High School is having its annual Wee Cheer camp between from July 7-July 11. The camp will last from 8 a.m. to noon each day. You can register with a Lake Placid High School cheerleader or email Nicole Hansen at lphscheer18@gmail.com. You can also pick up registration forms at LPHS.
• Archbold Biological Center usually has its ecology camp every year, but because of the coronavirus the camp will be online this year. You can register on its website, https://www.archbold-station.org/html/education/scrubecol.html. This will be a virtual camp for children 7-12 with two different sessions. The first session will be from June 7-July 2 and the second session will start July 5 and run through July 20.
The Genesis Center is having a summer basketball camp from July 5-9 for children 7-12. To register you can go to their website, https://fpclp.churchcenter.com/registrations. You can also call 863-699-1003 or the First Presbyterian Church website, fpclp.com, and go to the events tab.
Some churches will be taking to the road for their summer camps.
South Oak Church in Lake Placid will be going to Camp Wakataka in June. They will also be having their youth camp in July. To get more information call the church at 863-465-3721.
The First Assembly of God is going to a summer camp in the Tampa area. To register you must go to church. Ages 7 to 10 will go last week of June, ages 11-13 will go the following week and ages 13 and older will go the next week. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided. For more information contact the church.
Many other places will hold camps but are waiting for things clear up to finalize their plans. Everyone is hoping that will be soon.