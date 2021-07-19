SEBRING — A storm debris removal agreement, yet to be signed between the Town of Lake Placid and the Board of County Commissioners, may come to a final vote Tuesday.
The item is on the county commission agenda for the 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Commissioners have said that what they decide on this matter will likely set the standard for all other agreements with municipalities and improvement districts in the county.
As presented, the Lake Placid agreement asks the town to pay for unreimbursed expenses after all requests have been sent and answered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Item 4 of the agreement states that “upon completion of the requested emergency debris removal services and after the County has been fully reimbursed with final resolution from all Federal and/or State Agencies, the County will send an invoice to the Town for the total amount of unreimbursed costs for the portion of debris removal services conducted within the jurisdictional limits of the Town.”
The agreement stipulates that the town would receive an invoice for the total amount of unreimbursed costs for debris removal within town limits, and then pay that to the county, under the Florida Local Government Prompt Payment Act.
It also states that federal and/or state reimbursement and auditing may take several years after the emergency event and debris removal. However, if the town agrees to the arrangement, the Town Council would be responsible for the total amount of unreimbursed costs for its debris removal.
Other jurisdictions are watching what will happen with the Lake Placid agreement. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District has also held off on approving the agreement. At their second meeting in June, the Sun ‘N Lake board of Supervisors said they wanted to see what would happen with Lake Placid.
The Sun ‘N Lake agreement sits on the county agenda just after the Lake Placid discussion. It also has the same stipulations as to payment.
Every debris removal agreement with the county stands for just one year, and will have to be renewed every December, well after the Atlantic hurricane season ends.
Each agreement is also identical to last year’s agreement, in that it would have the county handle all storm debris collection and monitoring of debris collection through its contractors, and then have county staff prepare and file reimbursement paperwork with FEMA.
Spring Lake Improvement District had already signed on with the agreement a month ago, according to statements from District General Manager Joe DeCerbo at the July 6 county commission meeting.
That said, Spring Lake Board of Supervisors Chair Tim McKenna signed the new document on Thursday, July 15, with DeCerbo signing on as a witness.
“My board could not approve and sign the document fast enough,” DeCerbo told commissioners on July 6.
By the end of that meeting, commissioners had directed County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and County Administrator Randy Vosburg to add an amendment to the Spring Lake agreement similar to one the City of Sebring has requested: To amend the agreement after approval to match any financial considerations other entities receive.