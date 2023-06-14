Lake Placid Taco Bell takes shape

The construction of the new Taco Bell in Lake Placid is well underway and should be completed in the next weeks, rather than months.
According to plans furnished by Sloan Engineering Group to the Lake Placid Town Council in April, the company was to demolish a 2,446-square-foot building at 501 U.S. 27 North (to the left of the tower) and replace it with a 2,145-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant.
As of the first week of June, construction workers had demolished the old building, cleared the property of construction debris, and leveled out a new layer of earth. The concrete-block outline of the building has begun to emerge in the shadow of the Lake Placid Tower.
Luihn Vantedge Partners, LLC, a large company that invests in fast-food restaurants, had to get approval from town planners on certain aspects of the project, such as sewer and water connections and other details.
For instance, the town requires a 10-foot interior ceiling but a lawyer with Luihn Vantedge Partners says the building’s proposed air-conditioning units are designed for eight-foot, six-inch-tall ceilings. The extra foot-and-a-half would require using larger compressors in the A/C systems, the company said in documents provided by the Town Council.
“The HVAC systems would require re-design to accommodate additional air space,” the company said in its request for a variance. “There is currently a significant ongoing supply chain issue with A/C units and this equipment is ordered months in advance based on the building prototypes.”
The roof and parapet systems would require redesign to raise the roof to allow additional room for the duct work, the company said.
Luihn Vantedge Partners owns and operates 185 restaurants – primarily Taco Bells – in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The corporation, based in Morrisville, North Carolina, also owns restaurants in Polk County.
And, like other businesses inside the town’s environs, town planners have to approve the new store’s landscaping design.
According to the project’s landscaping rules, any trees on the property must be protected by fencing, which must be installed before construction begins. Any exposed roots or root zones must be covered in mulch, and the trees must be watered once a week during hot, dry periods and sprayed to keep construction dust from covering the leaves.
Any grading within the protected root zone areas must be done by hand or small equipment to minimize root damage.
“No root over one-inch diameter should be cut without direction from the landscape professional,” the Landscaping and Irrigation Maintenance plan states.