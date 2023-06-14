Lake Placid Taco Bell takes shape

The new Taco Bell in Tower Plaza in Lake Placid is starting to take shape.

The construction of the new Taco Bell in Lake Placid is well underway and should be completed in the next weeks, rather than months.

According to plans furnished by Sloan Engineering Group to the Lake Placid Town Council in April, the company was to demolish a 2,446-square-foot building at 501 U.S. 27 North (to the left of the tower) and replace it with a 2,145-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant.

