LAKE PLACID — Three major intersections will be getting improvements in the Town of Murals – U.S. 27 at South Lakeview Road, U.S. 27 and State Road 70, and U.S. 27 at Lake Mirror Drive. The improvements are aimed at making the intersections safer.
Drivers should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures during construction. The first project was slated to begin June 22 at the intersection of U.S. 27 and SR 70. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the work will include less than one mile in length and cost $8.2 million.
The project calls for reconstruction of the intersection, resurfacing portions of U.S. 27 and SR 70, improving drainage, installing new signage and pavement markers, installing signalization and lighting at the intersection.
FDOT estimates the completion of the project in summer 2023.
The next project includes the intersections of U.S. 27 and Mirror Drive and South Lakeview Road. South Lakeview has been the site of several accidents and the subject of many discussions on how to make it safer. The project was originally slated for May 22, however, supply chain issues forced FDOT to push the start date to July 1.
At South Lakeview Road and U.S. 27, FDOT will include widening for off-set left turns and create asphalt bulb-outs (curb extension.) Perhaps the biggest improvement will be the addition of a “full traffic light with a left turn indicator,” FDOT’s Patricia Pichette said.
To the south, the median at U.S. 27 and Lake Mirror Drive will get a major renovation with a bi-directional intersection, meaning it will have a dedicated left turn or U-turns onto Lake Mirror Drive heading north and Josephine Avenue heading south.
The project cost for these intersections is $1.7 million. The original completion target was fall 2022, however, with the delayed start, that could be changed.