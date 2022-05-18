SEBRING — The first of the much-awaited recycling drop-off locations should be open in two weeks.
Highlands County officials announced Tuesday that the Lake Placid site, set for the corner of Hickory Avenue and West Royal Palm Street, will open on June 1.
It’s a corner lot located across Hickory from the CSX Railroad track, west of South Main Avenue and south of Interlake Boulevard. It’s town-owned property, county officials said, which the county will use to set up a monitored and gated recycling station.
Preparations are being made to finalize sites in the Sebring and Avon Park areas, as well.
The county, which had abandoned recycling drop-off sites in 2017 in favor of curbside single-stream recycling, ended the single stream system on Aug. 18, 2021. The reason was for much the same reason as stopping the drop-off sites: Cross-contamination with non-recyclable materials and household garbage that resulted in spoiled loads.
Staffed recycling centers, with the county overseeing construction of the three centers, will allow residents to bring in items to recycling centers during posted business hours with an attendant on hand to answer questions, help residents deposit items that are recyclable and make sure items end up in the appropriate containers to avoid contamination.
The Lake Placid site will be open three days each week, from 2-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
People may drop off plastic (bottles, jugs and jars), steel and aluminum cans, clean flattened cardboard, newspaper, junk mail, office paper (not shredded) and other non-coated paper.
Plastic, paper, aluminum and cardboard will all go into one bin for sorting later. The center will have a separate bin for glass.
Bags used to transport recyclables to the drop-off center, whether paper or plastic, will need to be emptied and disposed of as garbage or reused, if possible. The attendant will not allow plastic bags inside the bins: The county is not recycling them at this point, and when left in the recycling stream, plastic bags tangle sorting equipment.
Find more details online at highlandsfl.gov/departments/solid_waste/recycling.php.