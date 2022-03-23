Lake Placid to re-engage with tourism council

LAKE PLACID — For some time now, this town of beautiful lakes and tidy municipal parks has felt snubbed by the tax-supported organization that markets the county’s tourist events.
The town’s complaint, simply put: Lake Placid hotels, motels and lakeside resorts pay into the Tourism Development Council’s coffers, but the TDC does not provide enough money and support for the town’s events.
Bill Brantley, former owner of the Lake Shore Resort in Lake Placid, told the Lake Placid Town Council Monday evening that the town should form its own fee- or tax-supported tourism support organization.
“We have paid $1 million into the TDC in the past five years,” Brantley told the council. “What have we got in return?”
At least $200,000 in 2021, says Leah Sauls, the county development services director. She helps develop tourism and other projects.
“There are two events coming to Lake Placid this October,” she said. “One is a grand marathon race and the other is a cycling race, each of which received $55,000. A third event in December received $90,000, the Central Florida Spartan Trifecta Weekend.”
Last year’s Spartan Race brought 13,000 contestants and generated $2.1 million in economic impact, according to the Florida Sports Foundation.
Spartan has committed to bringing this event back to Lake Placid, Florida in 2022 and 2023 in a three-year TDC grant agreement at $90,000 per year, Sauls said.
Brantley and other local business owners point to the TDC’s logo, which adorns the “VisitSebring” website as well as printed promotional materials. “VisitSebring” forms the large center of the logo, with the phrase “Avon Park and Lake Placid” in small letters below.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the Tourist Development Tax netted $1.2 million in Highlands County in fiscal year 2020-21. The tax is paid by visitors who stay in hotels or short-term rentals for six months or less; the tax is not paid by county residents.
Again, the debate is not a simple one: The town already has its own chamber of commerce, which promotes the Caladium Festival, the town’s famous murals tour, and the Country Fair in Devane Circle Park. The Saturday morning Farmers Market is another event the town can boast without TDC help.
Brantley, who has been on the TDC board for several years, spoke his mind to fellow TDC board members about the “Sebring-centric” focus of the tourism council. He had to resign his spot after he recently sold his resort.
“It’s a Sebring board, but we know our summer tourism, we know our winter tourism,” he said. “We should investigate the cost of having a separate district.”
Council Member Ray Royce suggested other steps be tried first, including recruiting the Lake Placid chamber to lobby the TDC on the town’s events.
“The town needs to more proactively work with our chamber to request funding for events and infrastructure projects out of those monies,” Royce said Tuesday. “We need to do a better job of seeking the funding.”
Another point: Since Brantley had to give up his seat on the TDC, there are no Lake Placid business owners or elected officials on the board, something the council determined to change at its Monday night meeting.
A board member from the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners chairs the nine-member Tourist Development Council. The other seats go to: two elected municipal officials, one of whom is from the most populace of the three municipalities; three go to hotel owners and three go to tourism professionals.
Council Member Charles Wilson offered to seek one of the elected official seats on the board.
“I’m for getting our share back,” he said.
Council Member Greg Sapp said he’d try to recruit a local hotel, motel or RV park owner to replace Brantley on the TDC board. Having two local business owners on the TDC board should add to the town’s voice, Royce said.
“We will write a letter of resolution supporting Mr. Wilson’s application to be considered for that seat,” Royce said. “Lake Placid has not had representation for quite a while.”
The council has more ideas it could offer the TDC, which also funds tourism infrastructure. Its improvements in Lake June Park, as well as its beach park improvements, might be amenable to jet ski races, and the ballfields a good spot for baseball, soccer or other sports tournaments. All these fill hotel rooms.
In the meantime, however, Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris III will investigate whether the town can create a visitors’ bureau, or other tourism office and how it might be funded. In the meantime, the TDC is the place to start over.
“Long story short, we can get a lot farther by working within the current framework than trying to secede from the TDC,” Royce said.