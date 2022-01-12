LAKE PLACID — The next Town Council election will be held on April 5, according to Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman. The seats currently held by council members Greg Sapp and Debra Worley, as well as the seat held by Mayor John Holbrook are up for re-election.
Qualifying for the two council member seats and mayor’s seat begins Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) at noon and ends four days later on Friday, Feb. 18 also at noon.
To qualify, each candidate must be a legally qualified voter for at least six months and a permanent resident of the town. The voting spot – First Baptist Church at 119 E. Royal Palm Ave. in Lake Placid – is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By the way, voter registration closes March 7. If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations or vote by mail, please call the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections’ Office at 863-402-6655.
Anyone who wants to request a vote by mail ballot, can contact the Supervisor of Elections’ office at 863-405-6655 or by visiting the website at www.votehighlands.com.