Lake Placid upbeat about tourist train from Clewiston

LAKE PLACID — U.S. Sugar’s plans to bring tourists to Lake Placid on historic Steam Engine 148 couldn’t make town leaders happier.
The corporation, which farms more than 230,000 acres of land in Glades, Hendry, and Palm Beach counties, described the plan in Lake Placid to council members and business leaders a few months ago.
According to Councilman Ray Royce, the excursion business, which is still in the discussion stages, would bring tourists up from Clewiston by train, where U.S. Sugar’s operations are based.
“It would basically be on weekends during the winter,” Royce said. “They told us about the idea and we think it’s an interesting proposal.”
By connecting Clewiston with Lake Placid, U.S. Sugar believes businesses in both towns would benefit. For example, residents of Clewiston could make a day trip to Lake Placid, visit the Clown Museum, take the walking tour of the murals, and grab a meal.
The train could even make daily stops during Lake Placid’s Caladium Festival and the Country Fair and Arts Show.
U.S. Sugar still runs a train from Clewiston through Lake Placid everyday, each car carrying 50 tons of sugar cane. Historic Steam Engine 148’s boiler, however, uses vegetable oil to heat the water into steam. The steam then provides pressure to turn the wheels, armatures and other working parts of the engine. The engine will then pull comfortable passenger cars of tourists to Lake Placid.
Steam Engine 148 was built in 1920 in Richmond, Virginia, for use in Henry Flagler’s railroad, company officials said.
During a November test drive, the locomotive stopped in Lake Placid and took on water, which the engine’s long, front boiler turned to steam for the run south to its home base.
This is not your cute miniature railroad for kiddies, though families with children are certainly welcome aboard. In the 1920s, the powerful steel, huffing, loud, huffing steam engine once pulled passengers down the Overseas Railway to Key West, where a ship to Havana was docked.
One consideration, however: What, if anything, should the town do about stormwater that historically runs down the west slope of the town to the rail tracks? Town Manager Phil Williams said for decades, the town has tried everything to control the erosion and resulting silt that lands just above DeVane Park.
“It is a hodgepodge of band-aids, everything from conduit, to aqueducts, to underground pipes,” he said.
Council members believe the railroad will likely be responsible for maintaining its property and let the town handle its property. That’s just one point to make; the town will have to enter a business relationship with the excursion.
Ken LeBlanc, who built Journal Plaza and plans more shops just above the Lake Placid train depot, said, “I think the idea is fantastic.”
Meanwhile, Mayor John Holbrooke says increased tourism will help the town.
“It will promote different things around town,” Holbrooke said. “They will bring people up from South Florida and help bring revenue to our businesses. As people find this area, they’ll be willing to move up here and help us grow.”
Tom Meisenheimer also contributed to this report.