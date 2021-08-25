LAKE PLACID — The Town Council wants to hear from auditing firms interested in providing financial reporting and oversight services. The biggest requirement: hitting deadlines.
The language in the RFP reflects the town’s frustration over last-minute audit reporting that has dogged it in the past.
Even small-town audits can run hundreds of pages, complete with pie charts, spreadsheets and legal-ese that takes time to evaluate. Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors of Bradenton, the auditing firm that prepared the town’s 2020-21 audit, didn’t leave time for council members to understand its findings before giving it its stamp of approval.
Though the five-member council has publicly stated its frustration over missed audit deadlines, it makes its annoyance especially clear in the RFP it published Friday.
“With audits over past years, [the] town council has received the audit late in the process, sometimes on the day before a meeting scheduled at the last date possible in the audit year,” the RFP states. “Council desires time to review the audit. Council also desires a presentation of the audit by the auditor at the meeting wherein the audit review is scheduled.”
Also, to ensure there are no surprises at the council meeting, the RFP will require auditors to point out insufficiencies to town staff before the council meeting, which has occurred in the past. Not only that, but if an abnormality or financial concern is found during the audit, the information must be immediately discussed with or disclosed to Town Administrator Phil Williams or Mayor John Holbrook.
The deadline for the next audit report: May 31, 2022.
To add teeth to the deadline, the town will deduct $500 from the contractor’s fee if it misses the deadline.
The firm that wins the contract will:
- Develop the management letter, which evaluates the town’s system of internal controls.
- Ensure the town complies with reporting of state and federal assisted programs.
- Develop the financial statement that reports on every dollar received, spent, or saved in the bank.
- Present the annual audit report to the Town Council, answering questions from the council during a public hearing.
Auditing firms have until 2 p.m. Dec. 10 to respond to the RFP.