LAKE PLACID — The Town Council is giving a cool reception to the idea of rental scooters in tiny downtown Lake Placid.
Such scooters – produced in the hundreds of thousands by Bird, Lime and other companies – are ubiquitous in America’s larger cities and tourist destinations. The vehicles have advantages and disadvantages. One, the presence of clean and cheap transportation is a draw for tourists.
However, a scooter can be abandoned where the previous user leaves it: in the grass, in city parks, median strips, and in front of stores, pubs, and other destinations once the rider arrives. The next user spies it, and using the app he’s already downloaded, pays $1 to unlock the scooter and 10 cents to 35 cents a minute to rent it.
Towns have come up with solutions, including painted corrals, or areas where the scooters must be parked standing up. The scooters also have GPS devices that can automatically charge the user if it is abandoned overnight in the wrong area.
Dan Andrews, owner of Legacy Bicycles in downtown Sebring, described his plan to the Lake Placid council in October. Andrews already has a contract with Bird to rent, maintain and collect the scooters in Sebring. The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency gave Andrews the OK to stage the scooters in Circle Park and elsewhere in the historic downtown.
Avon Park also bit the idea of rental scooters. Andrews told the Avon Park City Council that 1,100 different riders performed 4,000 rides over three months in Sebring. Some 320 people used them to get to work.
But Lake Placid is not as interested as other municipalities in having scooters in the town’s parks or other town property.
Council Member Greg Sapp, a man of few words during council meetings, was not in favor of the scooters, but if the council did approve of scooters, it would be for a trial period “to see how it works for the town,” he said.
Anderson told the Highlands News-Sun last week that he plans to rent scooters in Lake Placid and will talk to the council about any concerns.
Council Member Charlie Wilson said rental scooters would set a bad precedent for the town.
Debate ended with the council in consensus that the company did not have permission to use their parks and town property, but “as long as state laws were obeyed, and no issues arise in the future, the council would not stop the scooters being used,” the council’s October minutes said.
That doesn’t mean Legacy Bicycles can’t rent scooters in Lake Placid.
“If Mr. Andrews wants to rent scooters here, there’s nothing that precludes him from coming to the town,” Council Member Ray Royce said. “We took no action that would allow the scooters to be left or utilized in public parks as drop off for scooters.”