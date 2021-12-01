LAKE PLACID — Breaking pipes, low water pressure and contaminated wells.
Those are just a few of the problems the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center’s present freshwater system now has.
The Church of the Nazarene, which owns the large religious retreat on the banks of Lake Placid itself, hopes the state will OK a $1.66 million loan to bring the facility up to modern standards.
Details of the ambitious project can be found in loan documents approved by the Town Council, whose members have thrown the town’s sponsorship behind the project. In that role, the town applied to be placed on the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Drinking Water Priority List. To get on the list, the town had to describe the new water system the church will build.
Founded in the 1920s and the host of such luminaries as the Winston Churchills, the religious retreat includes two mansions, deluxe motel rooms, villas, cabins and dormitories. The Southern Florida District Church of the Nazarene said the center has overnight facilities for up to 600 guests simultaneously.
But the camp and conference center’s aging drinking water system, which has been in place since the 1920s, has contaminated, low-yield wells and other problems that make it untenable for so many guests.
Among the issues:
- water pressure is often below 20 pounds per square inch;
- the system is undersized for the camp’s overnight accommodations, large conference center, auditorium and business offices;
- the system has dead ends and poor distribution;
- leaking mains and brittle iron pipes interrupt water flow; and
- system lacks equipment to prevent chemicals or pollutants from entering the water supply.
In addition, the conference center’s water system fails to meet other requirements, including minimum number of wells, physical security of the public water supply, and treatment, power, and distribution requirements.
The construction work will fix problems by moving the retreat and its buildings off well water and into a new pipeline linking to city water.
The camp & conference center, which is on the northwest side of the lake, will connect to the Town of Lake Placid’s water system about 2.5 miles away. The utility extension will consist of 14,600 linear feet of 10-inch polychlorinated vinyl water main from the conference center’s campus and move north along Lake Placid View Drive. The pipe then moves on to Richfield Drive where it will tie into the town’s freshwater main.
According to a timeline on the loan documents, the town will submit planning documents by Dec. 31, start construction on June 1, and finish work by Dec. 31, 2022.
The church also is nearing work to replace its aging septic tank systems and liking to the town’s modern sewage system.
Attorney Matthew B. Taylor, spokesman for the conference center, said the church has until July 17, 2022, to complete the work connecting the conference center to the city’s sewer system and will complete other requirements, such as testing the sewage system, by Jan. 18, 2023.