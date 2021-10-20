LAKE PLACID — The Town Council will continue to use court-ordered workers to beautify the town’s thoroughfares and byways.
The council voted unanimously at its Oct. 11 regular meeting to continue using inmates provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to mulch, fertilize, plant and maintain plants, bushes and trees around the town.
That means the council will once again sign the interlocal agreement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Maintenance Program, which lets inmates work off lighter sentences for non-violent crimes.
The agreement, which can be renewed annually and canceled by either party, lets the Sheriff’s Office organize work assignments for Lake Placid-area defendants who landscape and trim trees during weekdays and sometimes, weekends.
The arrangement helps save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, Councilman Ray Royce said.
“They do a tremendous job trimming trees, pulling weeds, maintaining all the planters along Interlake Boulevard and doing other kinds of landscaping work,” Royce said. “The town owes a huge thank you to both the prisoners and the folks who manage them.”
Royce, who is also vice mayor, said he has gratefully watched the workers help maintain the town’s landscaping for years.
“The town couldn’t afford to provide that many man-hours of labor each year, cleaning and dressing things up,” he said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Kenny Pendarvis is in charge of the community maintenance program, which provides inmate labor throughout Highlands County.
Because the agreement was just signed, Pendarvis said, he hasn’t yet assigned workers for this term.
“We will complete a review of the participants we have now and assign any of them living in the greater Lake Placid area to report to the City of Lake Placid to fulfill their work requirements,” he said.
The program will sign up more residents if that becomes necessary, he said.
“The inmates benefit by serving their jail sentence on a day-for-day basis by working at one of our partner locations, rather than serving their sentence in jail.”
The agreement spells out each side’s responsibility. If the workers do not perform as required, the town can notify the Sheriff’s Office, though the Sheriff’s Office will do onsite checks to ensure defendants show up for work.
Though Pendarvis can remove participants for failing to show up for work, leaving work early, or insubordination, he ensures he picks inmates who want to work outside instead of remaining inside a jail all day, Royce said.
“Capt. Pendarvis ensures everything runs smoothly and town residents and businesses will sometimes buy pizza and lunch for the workers because they’re so appreciative,” Royce said.
The council also voted to contribute $25,000 to the Sheriff’s Office budget to help pay for deputies who provide security in public schools in town, Royce said.
“We can’t thank them enough for doing everything from trimming palmettos to fertilizing planters in town and along U.S. 27,” he said. “They are a big reason the town is so beautiful.”
The agreement will now be renewed annually, until one side calls it off.
The workers must follow certain rules, including arriving on time. They don’t work if they’re late. They must remain clean and sober and dress appropriately for work.
“All participants go through a qualification process to help insure we are not placing an inmate in the program that would be an obvious threat to any of our communities,” he said.