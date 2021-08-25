LAKE PLACID — The town will use a $700,000 Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant to pay for a new water main from Main Avenue, west along Interlake Boulevard, and across U.S. 27.
Rather than digging up and removing the 12-inch water pipe that was installed under the curb decades ago, the town will use a new technique for installing new water pipes, said Joe Barber, the town’s utility director. The method, called pipe bursting, uses a hydraulic or pneumatic expansion head pulled through the existing pipeline, typically using a cable or winch.
“It’s the first time we’ll be doing it,” Barber said. “You dig two small pits, one on each end of the section you want to replace. You then literally pull and bust up the old pipe while dragging in the new pipe in its place.”
Barber’s plan calls for new, 14-inch plastic pipe to replace older, asbestos transite pipes that have been in the ground for decades. In the past, the Florida Department of Environment Protection required towns to draw and test water samples from newly installed pipes; the test results can take up to a week. Barber will use pre-chlorinated pipes designed to be ready to use once installed.
“Usually you have to draw bacteria samples on a new main to satisfy the DEP,” he said. “As soon as they pull in the new pipe, they can hook it up, flush it, and they’re good to go.”
Pipe bursting, which the Florida DEP approved in 2000, also removes the need to break up sidewalks, curbs and asphalt streets to get at the pipe to be removed. The line Barber wants to replace runs beneath the south side of West Interlake Boulevard.
“We don’t have to dig under all those cement tree planters, curbs, or anything else,” he said. “We dig a couple of holes on each end and pull the new pipe through, reconnect all the valves and pipes that run from the buildings.”
The first bids won’t go out for at least eight months, after the town completes various environmental studies the DEP requires before the work can begin.
“We are very proud of this project,” Barber said. “It is the first time we’ll be using this process.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Lake Placid’s selection for the grant – part of $29 million awarded overall to Florida towns – on July 12.
“Florida’s rural communities are vital to the wellbeing and prosperity of our state,” DeSantis said. He said Barber’s project will “increase the safety and reliability of the town’s potable water service.”