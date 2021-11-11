LAKE PLACID — During the summer, the town asked the state for tens of millions of dollars to move more than a thousand lakeside homes off aging septic tanks.
As Town Attorney Bert Harris and council members mulled their chances of winning such a large grant in June, Harris called the request “a big ask.”
On Wednesday, the town got "a big answer."
The response came in the form of $40 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The money will pay for an ambitious wastewater engineering project to improve water quality in the town’s beautiful recreational lakes and canals.
“It’s the greatest thing that could happen to Lake Placid,” Mayor John Holbrook said Thursday. “This will move us into the 22nd century as we upgrade all those homes around the lakes and town to modern systems. The FDEP knows we’re serious about protecting our lakes and what we have here in Highlands County.”
The FDEP Grant -- which is more than six times the town’s 2021 annual budget of $6.6 million, will pay the cost of increasing the town’s wastewater treatment plant from 200,000 gallons a day to 1 million gallons per day. The new advanced wastewater treatment plant will purify the water to a higher and cleaner standard before discharging it into the soil.
The new system will also have new wastewater mains, collection lines and lift stations in the southern half of the Town of Lake Placid -- from Interlake Boulevard south to the Intersection of South Main and U.S. 27, as well as:
-- Lake June Pointe.
-- The populated areas of Placid Lakes (especially around the canals).
-- Highway Park.
-- Sun ‘n Lakes canal area.
-- The town’s industrial area south to Lake Pearl.
-- Around most of lakes Sirena and Pearl.
-- The north and east shore of Lake Placid (the lake).
-- The north area of the town lying south of Lake June.
A modern system will let the town shut down two wastewater plants: Tomoka and the Pugh Plant on County Road 29.
Such a large grant would not have been possible without the endorsement of interested parties, including the Highlands County Commissioners, which signed off on the application the town put together. Lake Placid Council Member Ray Royce and other council members thanked them for their support, which included a county rule that homeowners must transition to the Lake Placid system when it comes online.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck and commission Chairman Scott Kirouac lobbied for the county’s support.
“Council is grateful to see that the county commission approved and joined our efforts to protect our lakes,” Royce said. “The county commission’s approval is just one of the many preliminary steps needed to obtain the grants needed.”
Each of the council members responded to the news:
Ray Royce: “The investment in an Advanced Wastewater Collection and Treatment System will enhance our lakes and quality of life for our citizens today and for our children.”
Debra Ann Worley: “The Town has been committed to protecting our lakes for decades,” said Worley, who pushed for the town’s wastewater reuse system built a decade ago.
Charlie Wilson: “This will ensure the preservation of our most prized natural attributes -- our many lakes.”
Greg Sapp: “The grant will be a great benefit to our community and area lakes.” Sapp, who owns a septic company, abstains in council wastewater votes.
The town has begun to see growth in the past year; some 30 homes are under construction in the Placid Lakes area alone. Having modern wastewater hookups makes the town attractive for further development, Holbrook said.
“This will take several years, it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “The lakes are what bring people here. People are moving from both coasts because this is an ideal location. This is going to open a lot of openings for more people to move into the area.”
Town planners, Town Utilities Director Joe Barber and staff must now prepare for the transition. The town will bid out most of the work, including the architecture, engineering and actual digging and construction.