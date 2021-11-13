SEBRING — An 88-year-old Lake Placid woman became Highlands County’s 33rd traffic fatality of 2021 after she collided with another car Friday evening.
At this time last year, 21 people had been killed on the county’s roads.
A crash investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol said that the unidentified woman was driving west on Razorback Road when she pulled into the path of a 16-year-old Sebring teen driving north in the left lane of U.S. 27. Both the teen and the deceased driver were wearing seatbelts, FHP reported.
According to the FHP, the teen’s car hit the other car at a 90-degree angle, then continued over the median, crossed southbound U.S. 27 and came to a rest on the west side of U.S. 27. The other car came to rest on the left lane of northbound U.S. 27, facing north.
Razorback Road is on the east side of U.S. 27 between Grand Prix Carwash and Alan Jay Fleet Processing Center.