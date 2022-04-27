LAKE PLACID — At their noon luncheon and meeting on April 21, the Lake Placid Woman’s Club celebrated “Thank You Frank” Day. Of course, anyone who has been around Lake Placid for any length of time, knows that when you say Frank, you’re talking about Frank Hartzell.
Hartzell and his family have been serving the ‘folks’ of Lake Placid since 1956. Over 55 years ago, Frank’s dad, LeRoy, opened Placid Quality Market on Interlake Boulevard. Frank began working in the business back when he was attending Lake Placid High School. When his dad retired in 1981, the store was divided up into five individual units. That’s when Hartzell’s Meat Market evolved, and Frank has been serving ‘folks’ ever since.
LPWC president, Barbara Packard commented that “Frank is like the Heart (Hartzell) of the community. The ladies felt compelled to let him know how they feel about him.” So, with a banner that read “Thank You Frank,” flowers and a plaque, they took time to do just that.
Several club members took the microphone and reminisced about what special things they remember about Frank throughout the years. One praised his lobster tails, another said his fresh meat is the best, still another said they love his pies and apple butter. One joked that whenever she wanted to do something special for her husband, she would head to Hartzell’s Market and get two delicious filet mignons.
During the week or so that Lake Placid was without power when Hurricane Irma hit, Frank cranked up his generator and cooked to-go meals for the community. For 35 years, Frank has teamed up with Eddie Mae Henderson to produce the turkey, ham, mac and cheese and dressing for her annual Christmas lunches. Last year they served over 800 free meals.
Hartzell is a charter member of the Lake Placid Morning Rotary and the Jaycees. One person at the meeting said as long as she has known him, he is always working, serving and giving.
As far as the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, Frank remembered that part of the building was the Town Library. Originally, the husbands cooked the food for the women. They used the barbeque across the street at Stuart Park. Then the Rotary members took over, and finally he was asked to provide the food. In fact, he even prepared chicken salad, fresh fruit, croissants, and a tier of finger pastries for today’s lunch.
In addition to creating meals for the Woman’s Club, Frank often caters for the Lake Placid Garden Club, Rotary, LP Learning Lab, office parties and funerals. Currently he has five employees who keep the food coming. Going into Hartzell’s Market is a unique experience, often bringing back memories of a general store. There’s fresh meat, eggs, milk and produce. It’s a great place to find large cans of vegetables, spices, and of course, pies and bakery. Frank also makes his own Coleslaw, potato salad and more.
A regular customer said it would be hard to fill Frank’s shoes, since he wears a size 14. Another thing he wears is a ball cap and a friendly smile.
Hartzell’s Meat Market can be reached at 863-465-3481. It’s at 350 E Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday’s till 3 p.m. On Sundays, you’ll find Frank and his wife, Deborah, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid where he’s an Elder and has been attending since 1957.
“Thank You Frank!”