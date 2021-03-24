LAKE PLACID — The golf carts filled with Lake Placid Tropical Harbor residents lined the community’s streets at noon Tuesday, March 16. They were joined by members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department officers in their squad cars, members of the Highlands County Veterans Services, Fire & Rescue folks uniformed in their fire truck, a Florida state trooper and members of the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25.
They all gathered to celebrate Lowell “Andy” Anderson’s 97th birthday with a surprise drive through as they honored him for his Navy service in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Anderson was a storekeeper second class Navy man who took part in the invasion of Saipan, June 15, 1944. The purpose was to storm the beach of the island so the U.S. could launch its new long range B-29 bombers directly at Japan’s home islands. On July 9th of that year, the U.S. flag was raised in victory over Saipan.
Besides serving on the battle ship USS Benner, Anderson was able to be present in the task force escorting the USS Missouri into Tokyo Bay for signing of the Japanese surrender.
To honor Anderson, his family planned a first-class parade past his home. He sat in awe and saluted when golf carts filled with friends drove past, offering their congratulations and birthday cards, causing him to shed a few tears in appreciation.
Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams thanked him for his service and awarded him a medal and Fred Pierce (Air Force), Pete Ruiz (Army) and Ed Griesashamer (Navy) of the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 recognized him for being an honorable member of the Post for 75 years.
Anderson served in the Navy for three years and four months. His wife passed away in 2014 after 68 years of marriage. He is father to four children, including a set of boy and daughter twins. Daughter Jacci Seay, son Gary Anderson, their spouses, and Andy’s granddaughter, Cristal, were able to attend the moving celebration and parade.
Anderson has lived in Tropical Harbor adjacent to Lake Clay for 25 years.
“I came here to fish,” he said. Today he is enjoying life surrounded by loving neighbors and friends who he saluted as they passed by to give their sentiments and thanks for the service he rendered seventy-seven years ago to keep America the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Happy Birthday Andy!! May you celebrate many more.