LAKE PLACID — Arthur J. Pelland has seen and done things that most of us will never experience. At 93 years of age, Pelland lives alone, still drives, is on Facebook and is still vibrant and lucid, a fact he credits to his active lifestyle.
Perhaps one of the more unique things about this New Bedford, Massachusetts native is his military service. The Purple Heart recipient was part of the 5th Division Marine forces that stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945. He was on the beach when the flag was raised atop Mt. Suribachi.
Pelland was also part of the occupation force that landed at Sasebo Naval Base in Kyushu on the Southern tip of Japan at the end of WWII.
Born Sept. 26, 1926, Pelland enlisted in the Marine Corp. at the age of 17. The first stop, Parris Island, South Carolina.
“The reason why I enlisted was, the world was different then. It’s hard to explain really. It was either, win the war, or be dominated by a foreign country. That’s the way I felt. I wanted to make sure we didn’t fall under another government. It was a must win.”
After completing boot camp the young man headed West. “I went to Camp Pendleton, California. That’s where they formed the 5th Division.”
Pelland had found his new home as a machine-gunner with the 26th Regiment, 5th Division.
Unbeknownst to Pelland, he and his fellow Marines were headed into history.
Next stop, Iwo Jima. Located 750 miles off the coast of Japan.
The Battle of Iwo Jima would become one of the most infamous battles of WWII. It lasted five weeks. Nearly 7,000 U.S. Marines lost their lives in one of the bloodiest campaigns of the war.
“The guys that landed first were already starting to move inland,” Pelland explains. “When we (the 13th wave) hit the beach it was a lot more quiet than when they first went in there.”
The beach landing was slow going and firm footing was a challenge.
“We climbed up that volcano ash,” Pelland recalled as he described the difficulty making forward progress. “You’d move a couple of steps and slide backwards. When I got to the other side the beach was all sand. They expected us to land on that side and we didn’t. We landed on the bad side with all the ash.
“The 28th was climbing Suribachi at the time. I was there, going the other way when they raised the flag — the first one. We were moving up the other end when somebody yelled out, ‘hey they got the flag up.’ We all turned and started yelling. They took that down and they went to the ship and got a bigger flag.”
It took two days from landing on Iwo Jima near Mt. Suribachi until Pelland and the 26th made it to the other side of the island.
“The guys had pretty well cleared out that area by that time. But you never knew where the enemy was gonna come out from. They were down in the ground. They had tunnels from Mt. Suribachi all the way to the other end (of the island). It was hard to get them out of there. We’d finally find a cave, get the flame-thrower and burn them out.
“We had moved up to the front lines that day,” the former Pvt. recounts of the day he was wounded. “It was late so the Sgt. told us to find a place to dig our fox holes because we were going to hunker down for the night. You could see where the enemy was on the other side of the ravine.
“When we got ready to eat we didn’t have any sea rations. I said, ‘what are we gonna eat?’ ‘Well the sergeant had a couple of cases in his fox hole. I said ‘I’ll run over (and get them).’
“I went around this hill to get the sea rations (in order to shield myself from the enemy). Instead of coming back around with the sea rations, I decided to cross in the front. I got to the other side and started throwing sea rations into the fox hole and he spotted me. That’s when I got that bullet right in the back. It went right through and back out. That’s how I got shot. I was lucky.
“After we secured the island we stayed there the whole time. We were supposed to hit Okinawa but by the time we secured Iwo they had already landed on Okinawa. So they took us back to Hawaii and then the war ended.”
Although the war was over, Pelland was destined to make history yet again. Next stop, Japan.
After Iwo Jima “I went to Sasebo Naval Base in Southern Kyushu. We went there as occupation troops. And, you’d be surprised, the people didn’t want that war. They were lined up waving at us when we landed.”
“I didn’t do anything heroic. I am not a hero. The guys that are buried on Iwo Jima, they’re the ones that are the heroes. They gave their lives for their country.”
And the secret to 93 years of lucid living?
“I’ve still got (my mind). I try to keep a little bit active. At 93, I’ve still got a pretty bright light.”