This home is located at 1843 S. Lake Reedy Blvd. in Frostproof. It is listed for $339,000 with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Lake Reedy is a beautiful location just 12½ miles north of downtown Avon Park. This charming 1960’s lake house is situated on an approximately one acre lot located directly on the Lake Reedy and has 150’ of lakefront.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is spacious with over 2,200 living square feet. Enter the front door into the large family room/game room, from there the home flows to the living room to the right. Moving forward from the living room you will enter the dining room and kitchen to the left.
The kitchen has the original wood cabinets and a breakfast bar separating the kitchen and dining room. There is another entrance from the kitchen to the family room, which is great for cooking and entertaining. From the dining room, sliding glass doors open to the Florida room overlooking the lake. The flooring throughout the main part of the house is laminate wood. The Florida room has original terrazzo floors.
Down the hallway is the master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms. The master bathroom and hall bathroom have the original 1960 tile and fixtures. All three bedrooms have carpet flooring.
From the Florida room you can step outside to the covered porch overlooking the large backyard and lake. Lakeside parties will be a breeze, just gather under magnificent oak trees on the property or enjoy picking fresh mango from the large mango tree. There is an existing dock to tie your boat up for the day while on the lake. A new boat house and dock will definitely be in the new owner’s future plans.
Lake Reedy is a 3,500-acre lake with excellent opportunities for trophy bass fishing. Nothing is better than hopping in your boat early in the morning for some top-notch fishing. In the evening you will enjoy stunning sunsets with the westerly exposure. If 150 feet of lakefront is not enough for you, the owner is also offering the adjoining lot for sale with an additional 110 feet of lakefront. Imagine owning 260 feet of lakefront on one of Florida’s premier lakes.
If you enjoy spending your winters in Florida to escape the snow and cold, or if you ever wanted to enjoy lake-life living year-round or have a weekend retreat, don’t miss this affordable lake house opportunity on a world class fishing lake. Start living your lake house dream and start making a life-time of memories with family and friends. This home will be a true memory maker for years to come.
For information or to schedule a showing call or text Maureen Cool at 863 873-7243. Visit her website at TheCoolTeam.com.