AVON PARK — Lake Verona in Avon Park was the first stop of the 2022 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross National Championship Tour for this season that featured Jet Ski racing this past Saturday and Sunday.
“This is our first year here” said Event Organizer AJ Handler “and the athletes seem to like it. We will be back again next year.”
There are several classes in Watercross racing and have racers as young as 13 participating. Each class had three races, or what is known as a Moto, two Motos on Saturday and the third one on Sunday.
Winners of each class are as follows:
Sport Stock: Tom Keller of West Park, Florida. Dustin Berry of Avon Park finished overall in third with a fourth place finish in Moto 1 and third place finishes in Moto 2 and 3.
Amateur Runabout Box Stock: Chase Dutton of Dallas, Georgia.
Amateur Ski Stock: Joe Surette of Naples, Florida.
Veteran Ski GP: Marshall Brown of Christchurch, NZ.
Pro-AM Ski GP: Callaway Turner of Apex, NC.
Novice Sport Stock: Nick Gebhardt of Cape Coral, Florida.
IROC Stock: Nick Gebhardt of Cape Coral, Florida.
IROC 1100: Jeff Stanley of Lake Placid, Florida.
Pro-Am Ski Stock: Marshall Brown of Christchurch, NZ.
Pro-Am Runabout Box Stock: Chase Dutton of Dallas, Georgia.
Beginner Ranabout Box Stock: Philip Ryan Samuel of Lavonia, Georgia.
Womens Runabout Box Stock: Alexandria Elis Olinger of Lavonia, Georgia.
Amateur Runabout SS: Trey Williams of Boyton Beach, Florida.
Junior Sport Stock 13-15 year olds: Kayden Baldwin of Denver, North Carolina.
Ski 4-Stroke Stock: Steve Hayden of Naples, Florida.
Ski 4-Stroke Stock Superjet: Shawn Reynolds of Naples, Florida.
Womens Ski Limited: Niki Turner of Cornelius, North Carolina
Sport GP: Billy Dearman of Pensacola, Florida.
Sport Open: Billy Dearman of Pensacola, Florida.
Junior Ski Stock 10-12 YR: Kylie Meier of Jacksonville, Florida.
Junior Ski Stock 13-15 YR: Justin Oster of Naples, Florida.
Pro Freestyle: Gary Burtka of Weberville, Michigan.
IROC GP: Valin Coronado of Port St Lucie, Florida.
Pro-Am Runabout GP: Stan Hightower of Lindale, Georgia.
Taylor Stewart has been racing on tour for the past four years spoke of the Avon Park venue.
“This is my first time at this park, I really like this venue. We go all over Florida, usually there are more racers, but there is another big race an hour away. This is a nice location, some of us have our families with us, they have a place for the kids to play on the playground, we did not have to leave our pits to eat, there is a place right across the road a within walking distance.”
“Easy access to the lake and how it sits up at an angle so it is easy for people to watch. There were a lot of spectators out here, this is awesome.”