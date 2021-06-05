LAKE WALES — A Lake Wales city commissioner found herself in trouble with the law late Wednesday, June 2, when law enforcement officers responded to an armed disturbance call.
According to reports from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Kristen Fitzgerald, 41, took an 11-year-old away from his Lake Wales residence, without permission of his parent.
Officials said Fitzgerald is being held at the Polk County Jail on no bond. She is charged with one count interference with child custody and one count aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reports indicate Fitzgerald not only took the child, but once away from his home, threatened to “bury him.” Fitzgerald allegedly asked the boy if he had touched a 13-year-old in a sexual manner. When he denied doing so, she threatened him with a gun.
Fitzgerald told deputies she confronted the boy about the allegations, but denied threatening to harm him. However, she did admit to keeping a firearm in a case under the driver seat in her vehicle. She said the firearm slid out from the under the seat while the boy was in the vehicle, but she pushed it back up under the seat with her foot.
She allowed deputies to take possession of the firearm, which was found in a brown bag on the driver floorboard of her car. Although the gun was loaded when retrieved, deputies said there was not a round in the chamber.
According to the report, it was after Fitzgerald confronted the boy about the allegations and while driving him back to his residence that she reached under the driver seat and removed a bag that contained a purple handgun (later identified to be a loaded Taurus G2C). She allegedly showed the boy the gun while it was in the case and said, “you see this, I will bury you.”
The boy told deputies Fitzgerald continued to hold the firearm on her lap while driving him back to his residence. The child told deputies and his mother that he is afraid of Fitzgerald and never wants to see her again.
The child’s parent told deputies the process had been started to get an injunction for protection against Fitzgerald due to her threats toward the child.
According to reports, Fitzgerald is not related to the young victim.
According to Lake Wales City Clerk Jennifer Nanek, Fitzgerald was elected into office in April and sworn into office on May 4, 2021. To Nanek’s knowledge, this is the first elected position held by Fitzgerald.