AVON PARK — A Lake Wales man was killed in a crash just after midnight on Tuesday when he crashed his motorcycle. The Florida Highway Patrol released limited information on the fatality Tuesday afternoon.
The report stated a 35-year-old male from Lake Wales was driving his motorcycle east on Panther Parkway, east of County Road 17A and approaching a right curve in the road. For an unknown reason the motorcycle left the road and went into the grassy median and proceeded to overturn. The motorcyclist left his vehicle and ended up in the median. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The report shows he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation.
FHP does not release the names of those in crashes or the make and models of vehicles involved until the final report has been signed off by the supervisors. The process can take days or months.
This is the 16th fatality on Highlands County roads this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. It is the first fatality on a motorcycle in 2022.
This same time last year, there were nine fatalities.