LAKE WALES — On Sunday, Jan. 9, officers from the Lake Wales Police Department assisted the Nicholasville, Kentucky Police Department in locating a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in Kentucky a few days before. Officers located the suspect, a 54-year-old white male, at the Love’s Travel Stop at 17309 U.S. 27 South.
As officers approached Kenneth Strange, a resident of Nicholasville, he produced a handgun and shot himself once in the head. Officers rendered aid to the male, who was pronounced deceased a short time later by Lake Wales Fire Department personnel.
Lake Wales detectives are working closely with detectives in Kentucky as the investigation continues.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of all involved, those who witnessed this event and our officers who reacted selflessly in the face of danger,” Lake Wales Police Chief Christopher Velasquez said.