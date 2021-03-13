LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police Department officer David Colt Black has resigned after a video surfaced that appears to contradict his arrest report for Lake Wales resident Chris Cordero on Feb. 5.
Black originally had filed a police report stating that Cordero, whom he had stopped for driving without a seatbelt, got out of his car and charged him with closed fists during the traffic stop.
“Believing Cordero was getting ready to attack me I pointed my agency issued dart firing stun gun at Cordero and commanded him to stop charging me or I would tase him,” Black reported.
The video appears to show Cordero get out of his car after being stopped, turn like he was going to get back in his car, and then Cordero turns back toward Black. The two appear to start talking toward the rear of Cordero’s car.
A few seconds later, Black appears to approach and then tackle Cordero, who is stationary at the time, and the two disappear in the video behind Cordero’s car.
The video appears to contradict an important element of the arrest report — that Cordero had charged Black.
Cordero had been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer when Cordero allegedly threatened to get even with the officers while receiving medical treatment.
After getting out of jail the following day, Cordero spoke with people who lived near where he got arrested. One Lake Wales resident had a security camera pointed toward the traffic stop and that camera captured the footage that has since come to light.
Having seen the video, staff for State Attorney Brian Haas wrote a letter to Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez saying that his office had decided not to pursue charges against Cordero.
“Our office made the decision to no bill the charges in the above listed case,” the letter states. “After reviewing the reports written by the arresting officer and viewing the surveillance footage that captured the incident, we noticed some issues with the case. We think the issues merit your agency’s attention. Please inform us of your findings upon completion.”
Cordero, who sustained injuries that required some medical attention, spoke to the Sun and expressed frustration with the ordeal.
“If I didn’t have that video, they would’ve prosecuted me for something I didn’t do,” Cordero said. “I had to eat punches and elbows to the head for nothing — completely nothing.”
Lake Wales Deputy Chief Troy Schulze verified that Black has resigned. LWPD Officer Travis Worley is also listed in the police report. Worley is on paid administrative desk duty while the matter is further investigated, Schulze said.
Cordero has hired the law firm of Morgan and Morgan to sue the City of Lake Wales.
The incident has come to light just as the Lake Wales City Commission recently passed a pilot body camera program for eight LWPD officers.
A group of residents has been asking for body cameras in Lake Wales for two years. Equipping every officer with a body camera would cost around $500,000 and several commissioners recently expressed support for equipping every officer with a body camera.