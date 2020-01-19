SEBRING — Highlands County residents will want to take precaution, especially near Sebring Regional Airport and Spring Lake Improvement District, for smoke from nearby controlled burns.
Lake Wales Ridge National Wildlife Refuge plans to have a prescribed burn on several hundred acres of Refuge lands within the Flamingo Villas Unit, a platted but not developed subdivision between Airport Road and U.S. 98, as well as the Carter Creek Unit along Arbuckle Creek Road — whenever conditions are favorable.
The prescribed burn will help maintain sand hill, scrub, and wetland habitats and help protect nearby neighborhoods and businesses from the threat of unwanted wildfire.
However, it will mean the area may be affected by smoke either from the initial burn or from smoldering embers.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, responsible for the properties to be burned, promotes prescribed fire as a cost-effective means of reducing invasive woody vegetation to preserve rare and endemic plant and animal communities.
If the area were to have a wildfire later this year, heavy fuel loads would make firefighting risky and much more difficult, Fish and Wildlife states. Firefighters must contain the fire, but also protect community infrastructure — water supplies and utilities — as well as nearby homes and businesses.
Fish and Wildlife also uses prescribed fire as a habitat management tool. For more details about the Refuge visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Lake_Wales_Ridge.