HIGHLANDS COUNTY — From people picnicking on shorelines to people partying on pontoon boats, the lakes of Highlands County will get a lot of use this Labor Day weekend.
Whether on powerboats, pontoon boats, jet skis, kayaks, or canoes, those on the water will probably take a moment to examine the lake’s secchi depth.
Say what?
That’s the term that water scientists at the University of Florida’s Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences use to describe the visibility of the water in which we swim, waterski and fish. A device called a Secchi disk is attached to a long pole with depth marked on it. You mark the depth at which the disk can no longer be seen and that’s your Secchi depth. During a recent outing on Lake June, for instance, the anchor line disappeared only after about five feet of depth. Pretty good secchi depth.
“Secchi depth is a measure of transparency, or general clarity, of the water,” a University of Florida water quality expert says. “Dissolved oxygen is important for chemical and biological processes in the lakes. Fish and other aerobic aquatic organisms need oxygen to survive, so monitoring dissolved oxygen is key to understanding the health of the lake ecosystems.”
But don’t assume the worst if visibility is poor.
“Crystal clear water is not the ruler to which all the lakes should be compared,” the UF expert says. “In Florida, lakes with a wide range of water clarity occur naturally, even in locations that are unaffected by human impacts.
Class III all the way
According to Jan Allyn, content manager University of South Florida Water Institute, lakes and other freshwater are broken into categories.
“Class III is shorthand for swimmable, fishable lakes for recreational use,” Allyn said. “Lakes and portions of rivers used for potable drinking water are Class I. Class I lakes have higher standards in regard to bacteria and other contaminant levels.”
While the University of Florida sponsors the Lake Watch program — which relies on volunteers around the state to measure and report water quality of nearby lakes every month — the University of South Florida’s Water Institute posts those test results online in its map and data section. It’s all part of a global water atlas that’s still being created. The results of Lake Watch and other municipal, state, and federal testing programs are aggregated on the site at waterinstitute.usf.edu/data-and-maps.
A guide to lake quality
Allyn and other university staff have created a map of the state’s lakes and a page on each lake’s water quality results, as well as other data, such as the size of the lake and its shoreline characteristics.
Lake Placid Utilities Director Kevin McCarthy says the city tests Lake June’s water regularly.
“Harry Durbano from the Parks Department tests the city-run swim area at Lake June,” McCarthy said. “The samples are taken straight from the lake.”
The latest drinking water test results show the drinking water in the town of Lake Placid is within allowable limits for nitrate, sodium, copper, chlorine, and lead. In other words, just fine.
Lake June’s water test results are posted on the Water Institute website:
- Lake June’s secchi disk depth of 3.6 feet on May 4, which puts it on the low end of its historical range of 2.2 feet to 13.2 feet.
- Its dissolved oxygen on May 4 was at 5.07 milligrams per liter, in the middle of its historic range of .30 mg/l to 9.43 mg/l.
- Likewise, its total suspended solids were on the low end, at 3.0 mg/l; its lowest range. It has been as high as 6.0 mg/l, which it was in 2020.
- Water temperature on Aug. 30 – just a few days ago – was 76.82 degrees; it has been as high as 98.4 degrees, an indication of how wildly the temperature ranges.
Phosphorus and nutrients
Soils play a big part in Central Florida lake water quality, Allyn says, because nutrients cause lakes to lose so much dissolved oxygen that normal aquatic life begins to die off. The primary sources of nutrient pollution are agriculture and phosphorus mining in Polk, Hillsborough, Manatee and Hardee counties.
“There’s a lot of blue-green algae inland Florida, which is caused by multiple sources,” Allyn says. “Septic tanks, agricultural runoff, death by a thousand cuts.”
But there is good news, especially for lakes Placid, June, August, and canals connected to each body of water. The Town of Lake Placid is about to begin removing aging and leaking septic tanks from the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center. Using a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the facility will then transfer to a modern wastewater system.
The town has already begun work on an ambitious project to disconnect septic tanks along the town’s larger lakes and connect homes to a wastewater treatment plant. The $40 million FDEP grant requires the work to be completed in the next few years. The work won’t stop there. The town will apply for more FDEP money to move even more homes off nutrient-loading septic systems.
There’s a solution
There’s other good news for Central Florida’s lakes. Engineers and conservationists are using large stormwater ponds where evaporation leaves phosphorus and nutrients behind. The material can then be used to create environments elsewhere. Lakeland, Sarasota, the Everglades, Orlando, Gainesville, all have found a way to remove nutrients from lakes and rivers. The nutrients are then moved elsewhere to help create new wetland ecosystems like marshes where bird watchers and other naturalists can go.
By the way, don’t confuse lake water — which attracts anglers, pleasure boaters, waterskiers, and jet skiers from around the state — with safe drinking water.
As for Lake Placid, the town and environs gets its drinking water from the ground.
“Our drinking water is from the Floridan aquifer wells, which are approximately 700-feet deep,” McCarty says.