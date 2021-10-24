This home is at 8001 County Road 64E in Avon Park. It is priced at $296,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Florida Properties Group.
This is an opportunity to have your own piece of paradise. A beautiful lakefront property with nearly one acre of land on Lake Arbuckle.
Built in 1994, the home has 1,838 living space and offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an office with a private entrance. Completely updated with new Samsung stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, new countertops, breakfast nook with an awesome view of the lake.
As you enter the home you pass a wet bar on the way to a spacious comfortable living room. Perfect for entertaining guests. There is an oversized 20-by-13-foot master ensuite with a fully tiled shower, dual sink vanity, plenty of cabinets and a private water closet. Spacious guest bedrooms, guest bath with high vanity and bathtub.
The owners spared no expense with a complete remodel of this property which includes: industrial vinyl plank flooring throughout, new fixtures, hot water heater, roof replaced in 2021, AC in 2021, entire septic system and well with pump.
There is a 14-by-42-foot pole barn to the left of the home. Steps away from your backdoor is a community boat ramp. Lake Arbuckle provides great year-round fishing, canoeing and kayaking.
This home is move-in ready with nothing to do but enjoy lakefront living at its finest. Come and take a peek.
For additional information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS# 281915