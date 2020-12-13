This home is at 3061 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $624,900 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus in Lake Placid.
Looking for a large four-bedroom, four-bath lakefront home with a lot of old southern charm. This Lakeview Drive home might be just what you are looking for with 3,651 living square feet under air with a total under roof of 4,930 square feet.
You can swim and lounge on your own backyard beach with 90 feet of white sandy beachfront with a huge 50-foot floating dock and a large boat house. The backyard has lush tropical landscaping including a brick walkway to the dock between two mature Florida palm trees. The back yard also has several seating areas and a fountain seating area. This custom lake home has everything you would want and more, including a sunset view across Lake Jackson’s 3,400-plus acres of clear blue waters.
As you walk into the house you are completely blown away, just what you expect of a classic home custom-built in 1954. A clear open view to the water from the moment you walk in. A stunning reflection of the lake off the shiny, original, well-polished, mint condition, hardwood floors. Every wall, every ceiling is uniquely different in style and treatments not found in newer homes and difficult to replicate. The 14-by-17-foot family room features a real wood burning fireplace and leads directly into the main 18-by-20-foot living room, all on one level, no steps, with a magnificent 20-foot high ceiling, dramatic spiral staircase and a masterpiece Roman ceiling design painted with a colorful blue sky world design. Huge glass storm doors face the lake and there is a clear view of the lake.
There are two exceptionally large master bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The 20-by-21-foot downstairs master can be a master bedroom or a fantastic mother-in-law suite, or maybe even a man cave, with its own dining area, office area, full bath with walk-in shower, plus a laundry room. Upstairs is the second large 24-by-17-foot master suite and large walk-in bath with walk-in closet. The bed faces a large picture window overlooking the lake for great sunset views. The upstairs also features a 10-by-25-foot reading room overlooking the wrought-iron balcony 20 feet above to the living room.
Downstairs has two large guest bedrooms: the front room is 13-by-10-foot and the middle room is 12-by-14-foot. Each with unique window treatment and wall treatments. There are two other large guest bathrooms, one 11-by-14-foot features its own under counter mini-fridge, two custom vanities, two sinks, a claw tub and tall beach house style vaulted ceilings and two doors, one going into the house and one to the screened outside 60-foot patio deck which has a screen door to the outside walkway to the dock and seating areas.
In the center of the house is the 17-by-18-foot kitchen, all updated with granite tops, granite island with custom cooktop built in and an eat-in breakfast table. Just a step down from the eat-in kitchen is the formal 18-by-11-foot waterfront dining room with glass doors that open to the screen porch.
The huge 10-by-60-foot screened colonial style screened porch with 12-foot high ceilings and one-of-a-kind on one end of the porch is a six-person hot tub in excellent condition.
The back yard has lots of seating areas ... one features a fountain for a royal touch. There is a white sandy beach, a boat dock with a 50-foot floating platform dock, and the boat house has a catwalk with tie ups. The beach also features a working stop light, flashes red, yellow and green to your desire.
This home is move-in ready and has been maintained with immaculate care, updated and remodeled over the years to make it one of the most unique interiors you will find anywhere.
Lake Jackson is over 3,400 acres of crystal-clear water. You can access two lakes; Little Lake Jackson is just under the bridge and is 125 acres. There are several restaurants you can get to from your boat. Great for fishing and all water sports. Lake Jackson has depths of up to 30 feet and has two public beaches, a fishing pier and an 11-mile sidewalk around the entire lake if you like bike riding or walking.
This historic home has it all. Hardwood floors, tile floors, plush like new carpet in downstairs master. Beautiful mature landscaping, a two-car garage with direct access to kitchen and lots of storage. Yard is fenced. New roof in 2020. Home is elevator ready. This home once had an elevator and still has the shaft and the electric hook ups. Shaft is being used as extra closets but can be converted back to an elevator to the master upstairs bedroom. New architectural shingle roof 2020. Home is on city water and city sewer.
For more information call Cheryl Oxsalida, Realtor, RE/MAX Realty Plus, 863-214-3663 or email her at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com.