This home is at 4086 Camp Shore Drive in Sebring. This property is priced at $319,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is two-bedroom, two-bath home with office, oversized garage plus huge workshop and is situated on over 1.17 acres with an awesome view of Lake Ruth from most rooms and includes a dock for fishing or enjoying your morning coffee.
This one-owner home offers an open floor plan with living room and dining situated right off the kitchen and includes a large family room off the living room and master bedroom with sliders to the large rear patio. This home was built in 2013, has many added features and is the ideal home for entertaining your family and friends. If you are looking for plenty of privacy and room to spread out, then this is the place for you.
The kitchen features wood cabinets with granite counter tops, a large walk-in panty and a breakfast bar that seats five bar stools comfortably and is open to the dining and living room. The family room has plenty of windows for enjoying the gorgeous view of the lake and also includes tile flooring and custom blinds. This home is very light and bright and offers a split bedroom floor plan.
The master bedroom suite features a large walk-in master closet and the bathroom has two wood vanities, a linen closet and large tile shower. There is an office that is situated to the front that could also be used as a den. The guest bath also has a wood vanity with cultured marble top, tub/shower combination and linen closet. The interior laundry room includes a built-in cabinet for extra storage, washer, dryer and laundry tub sink.
If you love to be outdoors, this is the perfect home for you. Just off the family room and the dining room is an open patio with electric awnings for shelter from the afternoon sun. The large garage is everyone’s dream and measures 28-by-31 feet with an attached 9-by-31-foot workshop. This home includes Thermopane windows throughout for added energy efficiency.
You are going to love this community with private roads, community dock and ramp into Lake Charlotte, park and fishing dock on Lake Ruth. There are several ponds throughout this community and miles of roads for biking, walking and jogging. This community also has city water and sewer too. Come and see why this is one of Sebring’s most desired neighborhoods.
Qualified buyers only.
For further information or to line up your private showing, contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com