Want a resort-style lake living everyday? This retro rambler gives you the island feel right here in the heart of Lake Placid. The property sits on the sandy shores of Lake Blue in Lake Placid. The property is just shy of 1/2 acre of land and over 100 feet of water frontage. With this property your vision is limitless when it comes to what you can do!
The home is a classic with architectural characteristics of a retro Florida/California property. Do not be fooled by the age of the home (built in 1955) as this home has been nicely renovated to keep some of the original feel with some modern remodeling. The home features 2,362 square feet of living under air conditioned space and a total of 2,429 under roof for the main house square footage. Some of the outstanding characteristics are the woodbeam cathedral ceilings in the main living space, and the roof line and front elevation view.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, additional bonus room, main living room and family room shared with dining room plus the expansive rear screened-in porch. The floor plan allows for this home to actually have several living areas. The bonus room with fireplace (capped off and not working) has French doors that lead out to a private veranda area.
The master bedroom has an additional sitting area and the master closet could be converted into a true master bath area. The bathrooms have all been updated and have very nice fixtures and vanities.
All the flooring in the home is wood tile for ease and convenience of cleaning and lake living.
The kitchen is equipped with a lot of cabinet space and you can make this your own with some minor modifications.
A third bedroom has water views and could be combined with the bonus room space as a separate living area and entrances.
The living room has French doors across the back of the home opening up to the rear screened-in porch with tongue and groove woodbeams and floors. This is an excellent place to sit and relax while watching the trees sway in the breeze.
There is an outdoor shower with a private setting perfect for after swimming in the sandy ridge bottom lake.
But wait there is more!
There is a detached workshop area complete with a working sauna, perfect for the man cave. And an additional shed.
The land is nicely landscaped and enhances the property. The metal roof adds to your peace of mind and there is a brand new air conditioner for the home.
This home was appraised higher than list value and is waiting for you!
If you are looking for a lakehouse get away or some place to reside full time and want to look at the lake, this is a must see. Put it on your short list. Lake Blue is a small 14-acre private lake just on the northeast end of Lake Placid. It is close and convenient to everything around.
