T.J. Moreno with the boxes of diapers he help collect for needy families.

 ONE MORE CHILD

LAKELAND, Fla. — One of Polk County’s most dedicated philanthropists arrived Thursday afternoon at the One More Child campus and waited for his mother to unfasten him from his car seat.

T.J. Moreno, wearing a green T-shirt, tan shorts, dark-blue plastic clogs and sky-blue socks, jumped down from the back seat of his parents’ vehicle and received a hero’s welcome, as about two dozen staffers and volunteers from One More Child applauded while they stood outside the Harold Clark Simmons Compassion Center.

