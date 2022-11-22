SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team lost 9-1 to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts on Friday at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The team standing is now 1-2.
Lakeland is a good team year after year, according to coach Thomas Lackey. He added, “We played very well, this was a challenge for us. We play Lakeland once a year and this year I feel we competed very well.”
The Dreadnaughts got onto the board first, 12 minutes into the game, but that did not stop the tenacity of the Blue Streaks, although they were just not able to get by the opposing goalie and went into halftime trailing 4-0.
Early into the second half Lakeland received a penalty and Sebring was awarded a penalty kick. The penalty kick was taken by Jacqueline Lackey (3) who was able to put it into the net for her team making the score 6-1.
Jacqueline had 12 steals, bringing her season total to 16, and 5 shots on goal giving her a total of 9 for the season. Katie Scott (0) the goalkeeper had a total of 20 shots faced and 11 saves in the game.
“Our team is young, we will get there, this was a good game for it actually,” said Coach Lackey after the game. He explained that he saw his players have good communication on the field, some good runs and defensively they clicked.
They have played two of the best teams in the state so far in their season but feel confident that once they have a few more games under them they will have success.
When Jacqueline Lackey (3), a senior this year, was asked about her penalty kick goal she stated, “It was really good, it was a confidence boost, I was really glad I made it in, hoping to get many more.”
She felt that her team was confident on the field, that they came out hard and progressed through the game. She added that there are some newer girls on the team and once they are a little bit more aware of their strengths and weaknesses she feels that her and her teammates will click a lot more and will be tough. As a senior this year she is looking forward to scoring as many goals as she can and passing on what she has learned on and off the field to her younger teammates.
The Blue Streaks return to action on Monday, Nov. 28 at Palmetto.