SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team lost 9-1 to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts on Friday at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The team standing is now 1-2.

Lakeland is a good team year after year, according to coach Thomas Lackey. He added, “We played very well, this was a challenge for us. We play Lakeland once a year and this year I feel we competed very well.”

