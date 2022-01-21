BARTOW — Erica Larrow, 38, of Lakeland, was arrested for 22 counts of transmission of child pornography, 17 counts of possession of child pornography — enhanced, and 11 counts of use of a child for sexual performance after a tip was received by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
On Jan. 19, detectives arrived at Larrow’s home on Griffin Road in Lakeland and learned that Larrow was staying with a friend in St. Petersburg. PCSO detectives, with the assistance of the St. Petersburg Police Department, responded to the residence and spoke with Larrow about the allegations.
Larrow told detectives that she sells sexually explicit photos and videos of herself online. She was recently requested to take nude photos and videos of a child she had access to and sell those as well.
Larrow admitted to taking the nude photos and video of the child that she then uploaded and sold online. She told detectives she receives payment for the child pornography via PayPal and CashApp.
During an on-scene preview of her electronic devices, detectives found:
- 17 files of enhanced pornography that she downloaded depicting children as young as 4 years old being sexually abused (possession of child pornography); and
- 11 files Larrow created herself depicting a child to whom she had access (use of a child in a sexual performance).
She is charged with 22 counts of transmission of child pornography (so far) for selling the 11 homemade images two different times to different people, reports said.
All of her devices were seized and will be examined – if any additional files containing child pornography are found, she will be charged accordingly. There is no evidence at this time that the child she has access to who appears in the homemade images and video has been sexually battered, but the investigation is ongoing, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified.
“Sexually exploiting children is one of the vilest crimes we deal with in law enforcement. Thanks to a tip and the great work of my detectives, a child victim has been rescued and a sexual deviant is behind bars,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Larrow is currently in the Pinellas County Jail being held with no bond on the Polk County warrant. She will be transferred to the Polk County Jail. Her previous criminal history includes a charge of fraud from Vermont.
- Enhanced child pornography meets one of the following criteria: a child who is younger than 5 years old; sadomasochistic abuse involving a child; sexual battery of a child; sexual bestiality involving a child; any movie involving a child, regardless of length.