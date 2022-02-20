Even though Lee Saunders hails from Lakeland, he’s right at home in Sebring. Sebring International Raceway to be more precise, and he’ll be returning ‘home’ later in the week when the Sebring SpeedTour rolls into Sebring Friday through Sunday.
The Sebring SpeedTour is the opening event for the 2022 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and also features the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association historic cars. Whether you want to see the 850-horsepower Trans Am TA cars or 1960s Corvettes and Mustangs, they have you covered.
For Saunders, who is much a fan of the cars as anybody, returning to Sebring International Raceway is always an enjoyable time.
“Any day at the racetrack is a good one,” he said. “Sebring is my home track and it’s easy for me to get to. The track has so much history and so many nuances. I love it.”
Saunders has also enjoyed plenty of success at Sebring and pretty much everywhere he’s raced. He’s a two-time Trans Am class champion, having won titles in 2015 and 2020, despite seldom competing in a full season, as sometimes that nasty thing called work gets in the way of doing what you really want.
Saunders competes in the SGT class, which competes at the same time as the top class in the series, TA, and for the first time in a few years won’t be competing against Ernie Francis Jr., who made the jump to Indy Lights, something Saunders believes is great for the series.
“I think that gives us some notoriety,” he said.
Typically, younger drivers will move from karts to a production-based series, but seeing the success of Francis — he was also tabbed to compete in last year’s SRX Experience — can only help entice younger racers to look at Trans Am as a springboard.
Not that Saunders needs another reason to be a fan of the series.
“It’s the best-kept secret in racing,” he said.
Saunders believes the series “throwback” format appeals to plenty of racing fans, with the TA2 class consisting almost entirely of newer Camaros and Mustangs, while the TA class consists of Corvettes, Mustangs and Camaros. His SGT class is a bit of an exception, as last year there were several Porsches, Audis and an Aston Martin Vantage.
“It’s sort of a dual mix, European cars versus American cars,” he said.
Saunders has been a Trans Am fan for a number of years.
“When you look at the history of the series it’s unbelievable to see some of the names,” he said.
Saunders typically uses Winterfest at Sebring International Raceway as a testing session to prepare for the new season, but was unable to this year, making the practice sessions during the week take on a bit of added importance.
Still, he knows the track and his Landsearch LLC Dodge Viper pretty well and will be a tough customer.
Saunders said he owes a lot of gratitude to Kevin Smith of KSR Racing, Drew Jackson, Dylan Brickner, his wife Tina and his kids for their support.
“It’s great being so close to home and having friends and family able to come watch,” he said. “It really is a lot of fun.”
Tickets for the race are available at speedtour.net and will also be available at the gate. Cars will hit the track Friday at 8 a.m. and Saturday also includes the SVRA Car Show sponsored by Hagerty between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.